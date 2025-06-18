To Celebrate Its 15th Birthday The Marketing Academy Has Opened Applications For Its Global Fellowship & Scholarship Programs

The Marketing Academy celebrates its 15th anniversary in Cannes and to celebrate has opened applications for its Global Fellowship Program and nominations for its Scholarship Programs in the UK, US and Australia.

For the second year running, The Marketing Academy is hosting its Global Alumni Campus in Cannes, bringing together its global community of scholars and fellows for a week-long series of curated learning and events, hosted at the Academy’s villa and the prestigious Carlton Hotel.

“Fifteen years ago, we set out to change the face of leadership in marketing and today, we’re proud to see our Alumni leading some of the most iconic brands around the world,” said Sherilyn Shackell, founder and global CEO of The Marketing Academy.

“This milestone is not just a celebration of our journey, but a tribute to the incredible community of Scholars, Fellows, mentors, judges, coaches, and partners who have made The Marketing Academy what it is today.”

As part of this special milestone year, The Marketing Academy has announced the following:

Applications are now open for its Global Fellowship Program, designed for CMOs and senior marketing leaders aiming to transition to CEO and broader C-suite roles.

Nominations are now open for its Scholarship Programs in the UK, US, and Australia, aimed at rising stars across marketing, media and advertising.

This week’s Global Alumni Campus features:

Salon Sessions and Alumni Hangouts hosted at The Marketing Academy villa in Cannes.

The flagship Global Alumni Rendezvous event at The Carlton Hotel, featuring leading speakers from the marketing and media industries.

‘An Afternoon About Brand’—an open session featuring global thought leaders and The Marketing Academy Alumni.

A special 15th Birthday Party for Scholars, Fellows and friends of The Marketing Academy, celebrating 15 years of the community’s growth and global impact.

The Marketing Academy’s Programs continue to be delivered free of charge to selected cohorts, with the support of global partners, mentors, judges, speakers and coaches.

The Academy’s alumni network now spans more than 1,400 scholars and fellows globally, with Programs delivered in EMEA, US and APAC.