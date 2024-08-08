TLC Healthcare Appoints Frank Digital For New Digital Platform

TLC Healthcare, a provider of integrated healthcare services in Australia, has launched a new digital platform by Frank Digital that reflects its transition from a traditional aged care service provider to a holistic healthcare model.

TLC Healthcare is co-locating owned and operated residential aged care, community medical centres, health clubs, early learning centres, registered training facilities, and commercial cafés, across Melbourne and Geelong.

Digital product and user-experience agency Frank Digital, a Jaywing agency, was appointed to lead the redesign of their online presence to improve customer experience, enhance web navigation, and streamline online data capture for better lead generation and customer follow-up leveraging TLC’s new HubSpot CRM platform.

“Our goal was to create a website for TLC Healthcare that not only reflects their comprehensive healthcare model but also provides an exceptional user experience. The new site is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering innovative design and technology,” said Matt Smartt, head of experience design at Frank Digital.

The Sydney-based agency has consolidated TLC Healthcare’s 35+ websites into a single, unified digital platform. This involved a complete redesign of the user experience (UX) and user interface (UI), ensuring the new website more effectively communicates the company’s mission and breadth of services. In addition, the use of clever animations throughout the site adds personality to the brand, creating moments of delight for users.

“Our collaboration with Frank Digital has resulted in a website that truly represents our vision of integrated healthcare services. The new site significantly improves how we connect with our clients and manage their needs, streamlining our processes and enhancing overall satisfaction. We are excited to launch this new platform and continue our journey of providing life-changing healthcare,” said Matthew Mellor, CMO at TLC Healthcare.

Jaywing last month announced its launch in Asia after extending its relationships with existing clients including, Crocs, the NASDAQ listed leader in casual footwear; Sitecore, a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software and New Balance. The agency will work with these clients in countries including Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan Singapore, and Malaysia, across creative, digital media, SEO and content.