Tired Of Unconstructive Feedback? Innocean & Paper Moose Are Here To Help
    Innocean and Paper Moose have joined forces to take a deep dive into how the industry is interacting with other people’s work and its impact.

    Around 28 per cent of the ad industry are affected by an ongoing mental health condition and one in three people are not disclosing this to their employer. Research from Mentally Healthy shows more than half of the members of the industry suffer from anxiety or depression at a scale that is unhealthy. Giving good creative feedback is an art and yet important in the quest for creating great work.

    But the impact of negative, unconstructive feedback on each other’s work may be profoundly affecting the advertising industry and adding to the talent crisis. As a first step, the two agencies have developed a survey for the creative community to collect individual experiences to help fully understand the issue. The findings will be analysed to produce a report on the state of creative feedback and its impact with the ambition to receive industrywide endorsement to create a voluntary code of conduct across agencies and publishers.

    “As an industry we can do a lot better in collectively celebrating the thinking and craft that goes into our work and our contribution to the Australian economy. Tearing each other down makes us smaller in many ways,” said Jasmin Bedir, CEO at Innocean.

    Jeremy Willmott (featured image), creative director at Paper Moose, said:

    “I’ve seen the effects, first-hand, of creatives receiving poor feedback on their ideas or reading anonymous feedback online about their work. Words really do sting. But most creative leaders never get any formal training in how to give good feedback and we don’t hold ourselves accountable, as an industry, to a code of standards, so we thought it was time we do something about it.” If you have experiences or ideas to share about giving and receiving creative feedback, the survey is live here until September 22.



