Tinkerbell Is Putting Vegemite On Pizza
Over the years, VEGEMITE has been largely misunderstood across the globe, with Aussies often having to defend the spread and detail exactly “how to” best enjoy the stuff. But as it turns out, Australians have been getting it wrong this whole time!
VEGEMITE and Thinkerbell ventured to food mecca New York to recruit Brooklyn Master Pizza Chef, Giovanni Fabiano from Rosa’s Pizza to inspire Aussies to cook with VEGEMITE.
Giovanni, who has been spinning pizzas for more than 40 years, says Australians have been doing it wrong by sticking to toast for decades. Giovanni is encouraging Australians to get creative when it comes to the nation’s iconic flavour – believing it could be Australia’s best (or now worst) kept secret ingredient.
“Aussies love their VEGEMITE, but I only ever hear about them eating it on toast. I love it on pizza pie so I decided to try it on my menu, test it out with the crowds and maybe show the Aussies a thing or two.”
To ensure Aussies can enjoy this delicious combination too, VEGEMITE has partnered exclusively with Domino’s Australia to create a limited-edition Cheesy Vegemite Pizza.
Jacqui Roth, VEGEMITE marketing manager said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Giovanni and now Domino’s to help us show Australians that they’ve been doing it wrong. While we love VEGEMITE on toast and we always will, VEGEMITE is so much more than just a spread. It’s a flavour that will make any meal that much mitey-er and is why VEGEMITE Squeezy was launched less than a year ago – to make it easier than ever to add our nation’s umami to their favourite recipes.”
Domino’s ANZ chief marketing officer Adam Ballesty said it’s only fitting that we return Australia’s favourite flavour to the heartland and ensure everyone can share in the joy of this perfect pairing. “It’s great to see Americans enjoying what we here in Oz know to be true – that Vegemite can go on just about anything!
“There’s something so quintessentially Aussie about a Vegemite and cheese pizza, and we’re excited to be able to offer this unique combination to customers right here at home,” Mr Ballesty said.
Ben Couzens, Thinkerbell’s chief creative tinker added: “Most Aussies are on autopilot when it comes to how they use VEGEMITE. So we thought a great way to snap them out of it is to show someone they’d never expect cooking with it. Giovanni loves the stuff and so do his customers! VEGEMITE really does make anything taste like Australia… the proof is in the pudding, …well pizza.”
Thinkerbell partnered with Jason Dundas, from Dundas Media in New York, to work with Giovanni and Rosa’s pizza to bring this special menu item to life.
New Yorker’s can get their hands on a slice of Vegemite and Cheese pizza at Rosa’s Pizza in Brooklyn upon request whilst stocks last and Aussies can order theirs for a limited time from Dominos.
