Tina Moffett & Jason McNellis Join Analytic Partners To Drive Commercial Analytics Growth

Analytic Partners has welcomed Tina Moffett, VP, corporate strategy and development, and Jason McNellis, VP, commercial analytics ambassador, to their growing global team.

“Tina and Jason are an absolute complement to our mission of bringing commercial analytics to the world’s leading brands. Both our existing and prospective customers will benefit from the unique perspectives and thought leadership they bring,” said Nancy Smith, Analytic Partners president and CEO.

“It’s really a proud moment for Analytic Partners, that highly respected industry analysts have chosen us to further their careers. It’s a testament to our position in the industry, and their dedication to our mission is validation that we’re transforming how brands grow and succeed,” added Smith.

Tina Moffett, an expert in marketing analytics, will assume the role of VP, corporate strategy and development. Tina’s extensive experience working for and with Fortune 1000 corporations, including leading Forrester’s B2C marketing measurement and optimisation research practice, have established her as a trusted advisor and thought leader.

“I am thrilled about joining industry leader Analytic Partners as their VP of corporate development and strategy. This role presents an exciting opportunity to help drive strategic growth and innovation, and to collaborate with both internal teams and clients to guide Analytic Partners’ vision, growth, and operational excellence,” said Moffett.

Jason McNellis, an analytics and technology strategist, joins as VP, commercial analytics ambassador. He brings an impressive record of enhancing program design and developing insights and thought leadership at Gartner, Forrester, and multiple start-ups. Jason’s most recent experience at Gartner, where he advised on marketing measurement programs and accelerated the adoption of marketing mix modeling solutions, is key to his new role supporting customer conversion, platform adoption and Analytic Partners’ thought leadership initiatives.

“I’ve worked with Analytic Partners as a client and as an industry expert, and now I’m excited to add working with them as a team member. I’ve researched the market extensively, and I wholeheartedly believe that commercial analytics is a differentiated solution capable of unleashing tremendous value for our clients, especially when compared to what may initially seem to be similar solutions. I’m looking forward to working with our partners and prospects to clarify measurement misconceptions and demonstrate how our commercial analytics solution can truly help,” shared McNellis.

Both Moffett and McNellis will report to Nancy Smith, Analytic Partners president and CEO.