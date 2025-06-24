Tim Bleakley & Jawad Hassan Join World Out Of Home Organisation

The World Out of Home Organisation has appointed two new directors: Ocean Outdoor Chairman Tim Bleakley and Multiply Group Head of Media and Communication Vertical Jawad Hassan. Simultaneously, Clear Channel CMO Martin Corke is rotating off the board.

Bleakley has played a pivotal role in the growth of premium Digital Out of Home media owner Ocean Outdoor as both CEO and now Chairman. He recently launched the MOCA movement (Make Outdoor Creative again) to highlight the need for creative innovation and fresh thinking.

Hassan played a leading role in bringing together three iconic regional brands – Media 247, Viola Communications, and BackLite Media – in the Multiply portfolio. He was also a leading force in the Group’s public listing on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in 2021. This appointment gives WOO board representation in the Gulf Cooperation Council, which is one of the most dynamic OOH regions.

He also played an integral role in the launch of FireFly, a New York-based street-level digital media platform, in the UAE and is currently pursuing further geographic expansion.

“Jawad Hassan from the Multiply Group is joining and will fill the gap we have in the Middle East since Antonio Vincente of Pikasso departed, and Tim Bleakley the Chairman of Ocean is coming in to add his abundance of energy and ideas to the board, as we review our mission priorities going forward,” said WOO President Tom Goddard.

“We’d like to thank Martin Corke most sincerely for his stellar service. He has actively supported our sustainability task and several other initiatives. We wish him all the best in his ongoing role under new owner, Bauer Media Outdoor.”