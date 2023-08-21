TikTok’s Idealistic Body Image Expectations Are Detrimental To Youth Mental Health
TikTok videos that reflect unrealistic depictions of physical appearance may harm how young women think and feel about their bodies – and the impacts may be worse if the content is perceived as unedited and natural according to the journal Body Image‘s research.
Research published recently in the journal Body Image suggests that just a little exposure to short-form social media videos reflecting unattainable appearance standards – known as appearance-ideal content – is enough to have a negative impact on body image.
Appearance ideals are what our culture tells us about how we should aspire to look. With few exceptions, this is a narrow representation of physical appearance and beauty, for example, long legs, toned stomachs, large eyes, full lips, and blemish-free skin.
While these standards are not necessarily new, social media is an environment where users tend to view and show the most attractive versions of themselves and others. TikTok, which exclusively utilises short-form video content, can be an especially appearance-focused environment, with many viral trends like dance challenges reflecting widely held societal conceptions of beauty.
“Appearance-ideal content can pressure women to look a certain way that is unrealistic or completely unattainable,” said Dr Jasmine Fardouly, senior author of the study from the School of Psychology at UNSW Science.
“We know this starts early, with girls as young as six reporting unhappiness with their bodies, desires to look thinner, and even dieting to lose weight.”
Appearance dissatisfaction, frequently reported among young women, is associated with adverse mental health outcomes, including depression, and is a risk factor for some clinical eating disorders.
“Social media isn’t the only place where these appearance ideals are promoted, but there is a lot more opportunity to internalise them through the platforms,” Dr Fardouly said.
Negative impacts on body image
For the study, the researchers showed 211 women aged 17 to 28 ten images or videos selected from the Instagram and TikTok accounts of young female social media influencers that reflected societal appearance ideals. They then surveyed the participants on several body image measures, using appearance-neutral content – content without people – for comparison.
“We found that appearance-ideal short-form video content on social media, regardless of the medium, can have adverse effects on appearance satisfaction, negative mood, and self-objectification among participants,” said Jade Gurtala, an honours graduate in psychology and lead author of the study.
The research also found participants made the same amount of upward appearance comparisons when they viewed ideal content in images or video. In other words, they compared their own bodies to the women in the appearance-ideal content, judging themselves as less attractive, negatively impacting their mood and increasing body dissatisfaction.
“The total exposure time was only like a minute and a half, and we found that was enough to have harmful impacts,” said Dr Fardouly. “That was just in a lab-based setting, so it’ll be interesting to measure the impact of exposure over the long-term and whether that has some cumulative effect.”
Emergence of editing and enhancements
Appearance ideals promoted through social media are often enhanced and edited using manipulation techniques like hyper-realistic face and body filters that are becoming harder to detect, particularly with video.
While the exact nature of any enhancements applied to the content in the study was unknown, participants perceived the video content they viewed to be less edited and enhanced than the images and were less satisfied with their own appearance by comparison.
“If appearance-ideal video content is perceived as unedited and enhanced when it in reality is, then users may be more likely to engage in negative social comparisons and internalise the appearance ideals,” Gurtala said.
“So, viewing ideal video content may be more harmful than viewing ideal image content for some users.”
On average, study participants reported spending between two to three hours on social media each day. The researchers say reducing daily screen time or diversifying the type of content we consume may help minimise overall exposure to appearance-ideal content.
“There’s also a role for the platforms, which can have very pervasive algorithms that promote appearance ideals and keep users engaged, to help expand the range of content shown to users in their social media feeds,” Gurtala said.
Further research is also needed to determine if there are potential positive effects of viewing short-form video content featuring diverse and unedited containing unedited bodies.
“Some evidence suggests image-based content that challenges these beauty ideals and promotes body positivity, body function, and body acceptance help to make social media a less harmful environment for body image,” Dr Fardouly said.
In the meantime, the findings can inform media literacy guides that play a significant role in educating young women about the impacts of social media use on body image and countering unrealistic representations of appearance.
“It’s important to update these educational body intervention programmes given the emerging evidence around the negative impacts of appearance-ideal video content, especially as it evolves and becomes a more dominant medium on social media,” Dr Fardouly said.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
This Is Flow Named Australia’s Best Workplace
Think the Monte Carlo is the secret to a happy workplace? Think again with this This Is Flow news.
Afterpay Launches “Afterpay Where You Wouldn’t Believe” In First Work From BMF
Does your mail regularly come with heavy red lettering that says 'final notice'? B&T warns now of Afterpay's services.
“What’s That Useless Twat Doing There?” World Cup Podium Proves Politicised Shitshow!
Oscars prove it's not the only one to bungle its trophy giving, as World Cup medal preso turns into glorious soap opera.
Banks Bin Home Loan Ads As Interest Rate Hikes Bite Despite Bumper Profits
Banks bin ad spends as interest rates bite, as Westpac rescue helicopter forced back to actually rescuing people.
What The Women’s World Cup Taught Advertisers About BVOD
Did the success of the World Cup catch you with your pants down? This read will be akin to a new pair of underpants.
Sunday TV Ratings: Two Million Watch As Spain Are Crowned Winners Of The Women’s World Cup
B&T doubts we'll see the likes of the World Cup TV numbers again. Unless someone's hair catches alight on MasterChef.
Digital, Roadside & Regional Driving oOh! Revenues: CEO Cathy O’Connor
B&T never misses a chance to chat with the wonderful Cathy O'Connor. As much as she dreads it, that is.
Carman’s Kitchen Launches First Major Brand Campaign In 30 Years
B&T always starts the day right with a Carman’s muesli. Well, if you ignore the five coffees with sugar and the fags.
Are Advertisers Underutilising The News? A Whopping 70% Of Aussies Engage With Three Or more News Categories Including Lifestyle and Property
New research shows 96% of Aussies interact with news sites. The other 4% still think John Howard's the prime minister.
Dilmah Tea Celebrates Dilmah Founder In Latest Campaign Via RCJ Group
Due to British people in the B&T office we're very particular about our brand of tea. Actual fistfights, in fact.
More Than A Third Of Aussie Businesses Would Switch To Electric Vehicles To Boost Brand Image
Study finds businesses keen on a switch to EVs to improve brand image, all while possibly missing the point of EVs.
Cricket Australia Relaunches An Enhanced Woolworths Cricket Blast Program
This cricket news can only mean summer's not too far away. Not that we don't have all the football to get through first.
Digital Accountant Hnry Partners With History Will Be Kind
B&T's invented this fabulous joke - why would you never want to go to a rave with Hnry? Because it never brings the Es!
The Works Unveils “Trust Marks” To Differentiate Between AI & Human Work
The Works now revealing if its campaigns are human or AI-generated. Still not revealing if it pinched it from elsewhere.
Kmart Goes In-House For Its People & Planet Campaign
Kmart unveils campaign showing it's good for the planet, despite selling shit that looks like it's killing the planet.
Qantas Accused Of Misleading Advertising Over Special Return Fare To London
Qantas accused of misleading advertising, as Alan Joyce reveals real fears for the Italian marble in his kitchen reno.
B&T Women In Media: Audience360’s MD Jenny Parkes On Why Embracing Technology Skyrocketed Her Career
B&T's chatting with Audience360's Jenny Parkes on all things tech & her top career tips. We avoided any weather chat.
Colonial First State Launches New Platform “CFS Edge” Via It’s Friday
Has cost of living got you seriously considering moving back in with your parents? You're exempt from this banking ad.
Iraq Bans Advertising Screens After P*rn Hack
The government in Iraq has decided to ban ALL advertising screens across Baghdad after hackers managed to use the screens to show p*rn. On Saturday night, a p*rnographic film was shown at a major junction in the Iraqi capital. A source told AFP: “A person managed to hack into an advertising screen in Uqba bin […]
Carat Continues Cooking With Gas With Barbeques Galore Partnership
Notice a heady aroma of onion & pork & sage sausage emanating from Carat today? Sniff out the truth with this BBQ news.
QMS Unveils Australia’s First DOOH Post-Campaign Analysis Tool
QMS today announced the launch of Performance+, the first audience-based post-campaign analysis tool in the out of home industry. The new product has been developed to further enhance audience accountability and transparency in the execution of clients’ DOOH campaigns. Performance+ campaigns incorporate guaranteed audience metrics, enabling clients to buy with increased surety and confidence. Created […]
Live Nation & Scentre Group Bring Live Music Performances To Westfields Across The Country
Scentre Group and Live Nation Entertainment announce a new strategic partnership. The partnership will bring live music performances to Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand. Throughout Spring and Summer 2023, millions of customers will be connected with their favourite artists through a series of exclusive and free live in-centre events. The Westfield and Live […]
The Pets Do The Talking In Bastion & Bravecto’s Latest Campaign
Bravecto and Bastion launch a campaign for flea and paralysis tick protection utilising assistive tech that allows pets to talk. Bastion won the MSD Animal Health account recently in a competitive pitch and is now responsible for all creative and digital for Bravecto. The Bravecto challenge is how to better compete in a confusing category, […]
Adobe Express With Firefly Generative AI Available To Everyone On Desktop Web
As you'll fast see by this headline, B&T's done absolutely nothing to entice the tech illiterate to read this.
M&C Saatchi & Tourism Australia Use Matilda’s Loss To Promote “Unbeatable” Holidays To The Poms
Hopefully this will see some good come from the Matilda's loss. That and taking Sam Kerr's groin off the front page.
Hold On To Your Hats! B&T’s CMO Powerlist, Presented By Are Media, Is Coming!!!
Think B&T's CMO Powerlist from a couple of years back was the best thing ever? Relish the good news here, CMO lover!
Thursday TV Ratings: Gogglebox Cast Savage Jason Derulo With Hilarious Impressions Of Star
Thursday night proves TV's 'problem child'. So if you were out shopping or at the pub, get the guilts on these numbers.
English Premier League Gets “Consistently Electric” Rebrand, Via Nomad
The new EPL season kicks off. Meaning Pommie workmates now have something other than Brexit & Rishi Sunak to moan about.
The Rather Obscure Sport Of Curling Gets Moment In The Sun In Epic Work For Sports Bet Firm
Sure, slag curling off, but it really is your last chance of ever hopefully representing Australia at an Olympic Games.
The Wiggles & The Pinkfong Company Release New Music Video
Want to get "toot toot chugga chugga big red car" annoyingly stuck in your head all day? Get the ear worm with this.
Victoria’s Department Of Education Launches Classroom Experience For Career Seekers Via Think HQ
Hate your boss, your job, co-workers, slow computer & the grotty office toilets? Could it be time for a career change?
Exceptional ALIEN Partners With Skyscanner To Push Creative Travel
Justin Drape’s new venture continues on the up-and-up. Has also abandoned the moniker of "ex-Monkey Justin Drape".
Australians Are Seizing The Day Despite Cost Of Living Pressures
B&T can't confirm Reserve Bank governor Dr Philip Lowe is a reader, but we're sure he'd be none too happy about this.
Abbie Chatfield On The REAL Reason She Left Radio
More proof the radio biz can chew you up & spit you out comes news of Abbie's departure. John Laws an obvious exception.
Special Wins Top Gong At 44th Annual AWARD Awards
Annual AWARD Awards were back again last night live from Sydney's MCA & once again proving troublesome for stutterers.
Taboola Participates In Youth Outreach With UnLtd
Taboola, has partnered with social purpose organisation UnLtd to support the charity Youth Off The Streets. The team at Taboola was delighted to be involved in so many opportunities to support disadvantaged young people over winter. These were made possible through a partnership with UnLtd, which connects the media, marketing and creative industries with charities […]