TikTok Young Lions Workshops Open, So Register Now!
The TikTok Young Lions Australia competition is officially open! And to help you put your best foot forward, we’ve put together some world-class workshops specially curated for each competition category.

You’ll receive a live run-through of the brief and have the opportunity to have your burning questions answered. Plus, previous judges and winners will attend to share their knowledge on crafting a winning entry.

Workshop Details:

  • Design (Charity Partner: Big Brothers Big Sisters) – Monday, 13 February 2023, (Location To Be Confirmed)
  • Digital (Sponsored by TikTok) – Tuesday, 14 February 2023, The Golden Age Cinema, 80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010
  • Film (Sponsored by TikTok) – Tuesday, 14 February 2023, The Golden Age Cinema, 80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010
  • PR (Charity partner: Redkite) – Wednesday, 15 February 2023, Redkite Office, Level 3/418a Elizabeth St, Surry Hills 2010 
  • Media (Sponsored By The Trade Desk, Brand Partner: Luxury Escapes) – Thursday, 16 February 2023, The Trade Desk Office, 300 Barangaroo Ave, Tower Three, International Towers Sydney, Level 29, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
  • Marketing (Charity partner: Pyjama Foundation (Through UnLtd)) – Friday, 17 February 2023, Online (Zoom)

Entries to the TikTok Young Lions Competition Australia are now open and close at 11:59pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, 7 March 2023.

The TikTok Young Lions Competition Australia gives blossoming media talent a chance to represent Australia at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Winners get to showcase their talent on an international stage by competing against teams from all over the world.

So take your first step to Cannes and register for the workshops HERE now. Spots are limited, so don’t miss out!

For more information, head to the TikTok Young Lions website HERE.

