TikTok Launches Pulse Premiere To Place Ads After Premium Publisher Content

TikTok has launched Pulse Premier, an expansion of its Pulse contextual advertising solution, that will give advertisers control and predictability over their ad placements.

Brands that sign up for Pulse Premiere can place their ads directly after content from TikTok’s premium publishers in lifestyle & education, sports, and entertainment categories for tentpole events and evergreen content.

A range of brands and publishers have signed up for Pulse Premiere already including Buzzfeed, Conde Nast, Dotdash Meredith, Hearst Magazines, MLS, NBCUniversal, UFC, Vox Media and WWE. TikTok said that campaigns that include Pulse have proven to increase brand recall by +9.8% per cent and awareness by +6.8 per cent.

“At Condé Nast the power of our brands allows us to create culture-defining content for 1B of the most engaged audiences across many relevant platforms. TikTok has become one of our most valuable partners, providing us with a variety of tools to ensure that our brands are driving these conversations on their platform. Our advertisers know that culture is the new KPI, and the Pulse Premiere solution finally enables clients to match media buying with how consumers are consuming our brands, like Vogue, GQ and Vanity Fair, on TikTok,” states Pam Drucker Mann, global chief revenue officer & president, U.S. revenue & APAC at Condé Nast.

“We’re constantly evolving and exploring new opportunities that bring us closer to our fans. Over the years, TikTok has provided MLS a powerful way to stay ahead of key cultural moments,” said David Bruce, MLS SVP of brand and integrated marketing.

“Premiere Premiere puts advertisers who are at the top of their game alongside our content, ensuring that the ecosystem that forms around us helps elevate our brand. It also encourages publishers like ourselves to continue investing in top-of-the-line and differentiated content on TikTok, ensuring that our channel is a must follow for our audience.”

Pulse Premiere also offers publishers new chances to monetise their content on TikTok with a revenue-sharing model.

The company also announced Pulse Seasonal Lineups, its first moment-specific ad offering where advertisers can run ads next to trending Pulse-eligible videos around a particular marketing moment, cultural event, or season at a time. The company will be testing Seasonal Lineups with the Thanksgiving and winter holidays and it will expand it to other cultural events and seasons in due course.

Max Pulse is a new ad-buying mechanism that allows advertisers to run their creatives adjacent to the top 4 per cent of trending content across all categories on TikTok, as well as those in the existing Pulse lineups.

Currently, Pulse Premiere is only available in the US but TikTok said it will continue to onboard publishing partners across the globe.