TikTok Launches Music Streaming Service In Australia

TikTok has launched its “TikTok Music” streaming service in Australia, inviting users to a closed beta test.

The streaming service syncs to a user’s existing TikTok accounts and listen to, download and share songs. The service includes the back catalogues of major recording companies such as Universal, Warner and Sony.

To join the beta, users will need to download the separate TikTok Music app from the App Store or Google Play and all participants will receive a three-month free trial of the service. TikTok said it is looking for 18-24-year-olds to participate in the Beta and help it refine the product.

A subscription to the service costs $11.99 per month.

Erica Valenti, head of music marketing at TikTok Australia said, “TikTok is already famous for breaking artists, creating hits, and powering music discovery. TikTok Music will help users go one step further, to listen, share and download the music they have discovered on TikTok, as well as share their favourite tracks and artists with their TikTok community. TikTok Music launches in closed beta with a catalogue of thousands of artists and millions of tracks.”

The streaming service will let users listen to full versions of viral TikTok songs, discover personalized music recommendations, access lyrics in real time, create collaborative playlists with friends, import their music library and find songs via a lyrics search feature.

It also features a Shazam-like functionality and also lets you download songs for offline listening.

TikTok’s impact on the music marketing space has been sudden and transformative. Artists have complained about their record labels pressuring them to make TikToks to promote new music and even craft songs to try and create a viral TikTok sound.

Of course, just as major recording artists complain about their labels (nothing new there, either) TikTok has made the careers of some artists.

The company said that TikTok Music will allow it to go even further in “breaking artists, creating hits, and powering music discovery.”

The beta test is also running in Singapore and Mexico and the full service is currently only available in Brazil and Indonesia.