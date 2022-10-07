Thursday TV Wrap: The Block’s $53K Debt Scandal Proves To Be On The Money For Nine

Thursdays aren’t usually a big night for television; even The Block took a hit pulling in 670,000 viewers – but we doubt Nine is worried the network won the night again…

According to OzTAM metro numbers, Nine won Thursday with 30.1 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven did 26.9 per cent, 10 had 17.3 per cent, ABC did 16.7 per cent, and SBS did 9.1 per cent.

In the news and current affairs, Seven’s 6 pm bulletin did 831,000, and rival Nine’s had 709,000. ACA pulled 570,000 – How can we convince Grimshaw to stay? A flash mob. Surely, the answer is a flash mob.

Nine’s The Block brought in 670,000 viewers – I’m ready for the auction! Will Hughesy buy a Melbourne treat? Surely, if he won’t, Peter Helliar might.

Paramedics brought in 379,000 viewers.

The ABC’s 7 pm news did 539,000. 7.30 posted just 464,000.

ABC’s Foreign Correspondent did solid numbers with 349,000 viewers.

Early evening viewers enjoyed Seven’s Home And Away (438,000), Seven’s The Chase (439,000) and Nine’s Hot Seat (292,000).

10’s best were The Project with 288,000 and Gogglebox with a neat 415,000.