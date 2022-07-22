Thursday TV Wrap: Sarah Ferguson’s 7.30 Pulled In Over Half A Million Eyeballs

Mary Madigan
Sarah Ferguson is finding her way on 7.30, and she pulled in over 521,000 viewers last night. 

In the news, news: Seven News peaked at 926,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 838,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 620,000 viewers – Grimshaw has spent another week being an absolute Queen. 

Hot Seat grabbed 434,000 viewers, and NRL brought in 373,000 viewers- please email thoughts and prayers to my editor John@bandt.com.au! His beloved Eels lost last night.  

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase pulled in 518,000 viewers.  Home And Away managed 417,000, and Front Bar grabbed 316,000 viewers. 

The Project grabbed 351,000 viewers – the debate about Scott Morrison was spicy, and I loved it.

Dog House Australia pulled in 433,000 viewers – now I need to go and adopt a dog. 

ABC had an intense night with ABC News, netting 607,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 521,000 viewers. Sammy J grabbed 269000 viewers. 

Out on top was the Nine Network with 28.9 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 27.1 per cent of the daily share. Then ABC Network with 16.8 per cent of the share, followed by the 10 Network with 16.5 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 10.7 per cent.

