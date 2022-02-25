Thursday TV Wrap: 10’s First Dates Debuts To 334,000 Eyeballs

Seven’s Home and Away wins entertainment pulling in 532,000 viewers! Proving our love of drama and the beach!

Seven News hit 965,000 viewers while Nine News earned 870,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 582,000 viewers – Tracy as always is terrific at holding down the fort and honestly, can she host The Logies?

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 491,000 eyeballs – very stressful viewing!

For Nine, Hot Seat earned 406,000 viewers and RBT nabbed 447,000 viewers, Australia Behind Bars grabbed 426,000 viewers, perhaps RBT and Australia Behind Bars could do a cross over episode! Tipping Point also grabbed 283,000 viewers.

For 10, The Project hit 344,000 viewers and First Dates debuted to 334,000 viewers – if First Dates make you feel anxious then this show might be particularly stressful viewing. But that aside it’s actually very sweet viewing, meanwhile, 10 News First earned 288,000. viewers.

Finally, ABC had a strong news night with ABC News, netting 661,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 569,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Foreign Correspondents earned 330,000 viewers – Ita can toast to that! Out on top was the Nine Network with 28.3 per cent. Seven Network was just behind with 26.8 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the ABC Network with 20.0 per cent, next was 10 Network with 16.0 per cent of the share, while the SBS had 8.9 per cent.