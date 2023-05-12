Thursday TV Ratings: Less Aussies Turn Out For Opposition’s Budget Reply Speech

Since when does B&T care so much about the budget I hear you ask? I didn’t know they could do maths.

Well, we can, and as keen observers of the Australian economy, we couldn’t help but notice that this year’s opposition budget response speech received fewer eyeballs than last year’s, despite more viewers turning out for the budget itself.

Just 263,000 metro viewers signed up to watch Dutton’s speech last night, compared to the 357,000 which signed up to watch Albo’s speech last year. That’s a cool drop of 94,000.

Meanwhile, back in the funny and glitzy world of entertainment, Seven’s The Chase emerged as the victorious winner with 501,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Seven’s Home and Away had 444,000 views, and Nine’s Thursday NRL Live had 421,000 views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 30 per cent of views. It was followed by Seven with 29.3 per cent, Network 10 with 16.2 per cent, the ABC with 14.4 per cent and SBS with 10.1 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 30.0% 29.3% 16.2% 14.4% 10.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 885,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 838,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 724,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 685,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 582,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 567,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 501,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 444,000 9 THURSDAY NIGHT NRL LIVE Nine Network 421,000 10 HOME AND AWAY-LATE Seven Network 368,000