Thrive PR Teams With News Corp For Industry-First Internship Program

Australasia’s largest, independent agency, thrive pr + communications, is continuing to invest in Australia’s PR consultants of the future as it launches a one-of-a-kind internship program with News Corp Australia – offering students the best of both agency and in-house public relations, in action.

The internship will combine time at Australia’s PR Agency of the Year and Australian publishing giant News Corp Australia, over a 90-day period. For the first half of their internship, students will get the opportunity to work across Thrive’s extensive list of clients including Harley-Davidson, MG Motors, ANZ Group, Airbnb, LEGO, Cisco, Tinder and Reddit. For the second half, students will get hands-on experience as part of the publicity team that promotes News Corp Australia’s journalists and amplifies its award-winning journalism. Interns will work across flagship titles including The Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun, as well as The Australian, news.com.au, Vogue Australia , kidspot.com.au, GQ Australia, plus speciality publications, products and podcasts.

Commenting on the collaboration, News Corp Australia’s head of consumer PR and talent relations Genevieve Brammall says: “We’re excited to launch this program with Thrive to offer students an unrivalled experience working in a fast paced, in-house environment that is constantly evolving with the news agenda.”

Thrive PR CEO and founder Leilani Abels says: “Thrive is committed to developing and investing in the next generation of multi-channel storytellers across ANZ. We’re delighted to be pioneering a first-of-its-kind program with News Corp Australia that is unique to our industry and has been designed to give consultants of the future the best of both worlds when it comes to in-house and agency work experience.”

The collaboration will launch on Wednesday 31 May with an event at Thrive’s dedicated activation and event space, thrive360 in its Sydney Head Office. Thrive and News Corp Australia are inviting prospective students to attend the event, either in person or virtually, to find out more about the internship and have the unique opportunity to take part in a Media Release Writing 101 masterclass. The masterclass will be followed by a Q&A with Genevieve Brammall and Leilani Abels, to give students deeper insight into both organisations as well as unveil the details of the program.

Hugh Preston joined Thrive’s intern program while studying for his degree in Commerce at the University of Notre Dame in Sydney before being offered a part-time role as an Account Coordinator in October 2022. Hugh says: “I really enjoyed my experience as an intern at Thrive so I think the collaboration with News Corp Australia, which will give students an unparalleled first-hand experience of being in the engine room of the Australian media, is an exciting extension.”

Students outside of Sydney are welcome to visit the Thrive Melbourne office at 6/663 Victoria St, Abbotsford 3067 or Thrive Brisbane office at Level 1/7 Diddams Lane Brisbane for the session or, if they can’t make it in person, join via the Webex link below.

Events details:

Wednesday 31 May at 4pm

Thrive Sydney HQ, 6 Australia Street, Camperdown, Sydney, 2050

RSVP to: syd.admin@thrivepr.com.au by 26 May 2023

