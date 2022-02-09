Thrive PR, Cisco, AIIA Launch Tech Academy To Drive Tech Skills In Marcomms
In an industry first, thrive pr + communications, Australasia’s largest independent public relations agency, has announced Thrive Tech Academy – a technology information training program designed for marcomms professionals to advance their knowledge, understanding and ability to communicate in today’s tech-driven world.
With the tech sector’s annual contribution to the Australian economy sitting at $1.67 billion – making it the third-largest industry by value, and employing 861,000 Australians – tech is transforming the economy, disrupting industries, and creating new ones.
The demand for marketing and communications professionals in technology has never been greater, locally and globally.
Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA) CEO Ron Gauci said, “The AIIA has long advocated that a highly-skilled domestic workforce is needed to support Australia’s digital capability and grow our economy if Australia is to remain globally competitive.
“But we also need to make our innovation technology sector accessible and understandable. Australian PR and marketing professionals have an essential role to play in spreading our message, and the Thrive Tech Academy course will help bridge that gap.”
Commenting on the announcement Thrive founder and managing director, Leilani Abels (main photo), said: “With every company becoming a technology company in some way, tech expertise is no longer a niche specialism, but a compulsory requirement for tomorrow’s workforce and for all growing industries.
“This rings especially true for those in marketing, public relations, media and other creative professions. Today marks the first opportunity for industry professionals and technology partners to register interest in a course that can transform their careers as we prepare for the 2022 launch of the Thrive Tech Academy.
“We are seeing booming demand for tech expertise in public relations, media, marketing and the advertising industries yet we see a huge shortage of talent with the capabilities to serve the tech sector.
“Additionally, technology is driving some of the most interesting and innovative projects by forward-thinking brands and we know that technology is an active driver in the recovery of our economy post-COVID-19.
“It is against this backdrop of the vital role technology is playing in powering industries and economies globally, coupled with the widening skills gap in this sector that has inspired the creation of Tech Academy.”
The Thrive Tech Academy brings together tech training and resources along with industry speakers to educate people coming from non-traditional technology backgrounds.
Registrations of interest are now open to both Marcom professionals wanting to upskill and industry partners wanting to lend their expertise to the program.
Helping professionals from all experience levels improve today’s most sought after Marcom skills applied to tech
The course content has been developed by thrive pr + communications, with the support of tech industry leaders including from the AIIA, Cisco, renowned tech expert Brad Howarth and more.
The course will be divided into three modules, from foundations around how technology is shaping today’s digital world, to more advanced tech and Marcom skills deep dives. Each module will consist of a 1 hour lesson per week for a 12-week period.
With a mix of theory and practice, as well as online and in-person sessions which will be delivered by Thrive Tech Academy’s panel of tech and Marcom experts, the course will put an extra focus on filling the most common skill gaps in Marcom today: technical writing, storytelling, thought leadership, and corporate profiling applied to technology.
The course will cater to all levels of experience, from graduates to more advanced senior consulting and management roles.
Thrive Tech Academy chief advisor Brad Howarth said: “The bottom line is that technology is everyone’s business. It doesn’t matter what industry you are in or whether you’re an executive or a grad, you can benefit from understanding technology, its applications, what’s happening in the world of tech, and the opportunities and challenges ahead.”
Cisco Head of Communication + PR AUNZ, Cori Moran said: “As a technology business, we find recruiting tech-savvy communications professionals into our business increasingly difficult. To have a course that addresses this skills gap will make a huge difference to the Australian PR and marketing industry’s ability to deliver value to both technology-based businesses and other businesses, which are all using technology in some way these days.”
The aim of Thrive Tech Academy is to help professionals become confident to work in the tech sector and in communications roles demanding knowledge of the industry.
It will also future-proof the careers of the local marketing communications and PR talent pool, offering them new opportunities to work for innovative brands and companies that are building the world of tomorrow.
Leilani added: “Thrive is uniquely positioned to tap into the best local and global minds to help with the quality and ongoing evolution of content, through the agency’s current clients and tech network including Cisco, Optus, Dataminr, AIIA (Australian Information Industry Association), Genpact, Tinder, Airbnb, Reddit and others. Having run intensive technology PR training internally for many years to skill up our team, we have seen the benefit that this knowledge brings to organisations.”
Please login with linkedin to commentALLA bbdo san francisco Brad Howarth Thrive PR + Communications
Latest News
MediaCom Retains $20 Millions Mars Account After Global Review
MediaCom's vending machine offering no new alternatives after retaining the Mars business.
Essence Announces New Leadership Appointments To Bolster Australian Presence
Essence announces new leadership appointments who, judging by the press photo, look mighty chuffed indeed.
Nike Could Be Snapping Up Peloton & Stocks Are Already Rising
The top thing about an exercise bike, two weeks after becoming bored of it they make an excellent indoor clothes horse.
Foxtel Group And Discovery Inc Pen New Multi-Year Content Deal
Foxtel subscribers can now enjoy Outback Opal Hunters & Dr Pimple Popper. Yes, we use "enjoy" loosely on that last one.
Andrew O’Keefe Set To Have Another Crack At Getting Bail After Spending Over A Week In Prison
With such a deranged, violent state, B&T's surprised Sky News hasn't yet offered Andrew O'Keefe an on-air hosting role.
Electronics Company Logitech Turns Up The Vibes & Enlists Lizzo In Bright New Brand Campaign
This Lizzo ad had the B&T office up and dancing. We've now got three broken desks, broken collarbone & a sprained ankle.
Report: Advertisers Urged To Support First Nations Via Aboriginal Health Television
Often see new industry initiatives and think "wish I'd thought of that"? Create that very thought bubble on this news.
Torrens University Australia Launches Podcast Series, Research That Matters
Content Marketing Agency, Written & Recorded has partnered with global education institution Torrens University Australia to launch a new podcast series, Research that Matters – a podcast about the power of research. Featuring outcome-focused researchers, this series cements the idea that nothing has shaped modern life more than research. In an era of COVID-19 – the great disruption – the […]
Australian Marketing Institute Partners With The UK’s Chartered Institute Of Marketing
Need to brush up on your marketing skills? Well, there's either this news or some ranty Mark Ritson column somewhere.
“On The Piss!” Viewers Left Nauseous After Antiques Roadshow Presenter Mistakenly Drinks Human Urine
If your Nan hasn't phoned to tell you already, Antiques Roadshow hosted a rather disturbing segment over the weekend.
M&C Saatchi Sport And Entertainment Scores New Creative Lead
If you're going to have a slightly-too-close press photo like this one, best to ensure the nose hairs are at their peak.
“Exceeding Expectations!” Omnicom’s Q4s See Global Revenues Grow 9.5%
Work for one of the Omnicom agencies? Have the rest of the afternoon off on these top numbers and say B&T said so.
Even More Events Named For Cannes In Cairns, May 16-18th
Cannes in Cairns' promise is a top speaker line-up, fab networking & Australia's media elite in their budgie smugglers.
Tuesday TV Wrap: Married At First Sight Won Entertainment & Seven Won The Night
With more people now watching MAFS than the news, have we entered the seventh cycle of the 15 signs of Doomsday?
Nunn Media Follows Recent Business Wins With Five New Hires
Nunn Media announces five new recruits, leaving it agonisingly short of an impressive staff pyramid.
Study: 83% Of Aussies Now On Social Media, With Facebook & Instagram The Most Popular Platforms
Some 83% of Aussies are now using social media. The other 17% enjoying the sun on their face & the wind in their hair.
DMARGE Releases Study Tackling The Big Issues For Aussie Men In 2022
Thought this study into Aussie men would reveal more than just sex, sport & beer? Get set for profound disappointment.
NIB Appoints BWM Isobar As Creative Agency & Launches New Brand Platform
Do you often yell, "I get nothing from my health insurance"? Put that chronic neck pain aside with these new NIB ads.
Saatchi & Saatchi Scores Creative Account For FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup
Being tall is terrible for travelling in economy class, however, it's excellent for starring in basketball competitions.
Linktree Announces New Partnerships With Prominent Music Brands & Platforms
Market-leading linking platform, Linktree has today announced its integration with Bandsintown, as well as embeds with Audiomack and SoundCloud, delivering value and functionality across the music vertical. Linktree will continue prioritising fans and artists’ needs, offering key feature updates that enable the discovery of content and a centralised destination for all avenues of monetisation: touring, […]
Tinder Wants Everyone To Date! In New 30 Days, 30 Dates Campaign Via Akcelo
Tinder campaign is spruiking "30 dates in 30 dates"! And if that doesn't give you an itch in the crotch, nothing will.
Calling All Adland! Take Part in B&T & Unruly’s CTV Survey For Your Chance to Win A Bottle Of Veuve Clicquot!
Take the survey & go into the chance to win a bottle of Veuve! Top industry insights combined with a gnawing hangover.
TikTok Star Luke Dunnings Goes Viral For Spoofing Bunnings Ads
Here's some good old-fashioned fun B&T likes to run once in a while. Also saves us doing any real, meaningful work.
CHE Proximity Rebrands To CHEP Network
CHE Proximity announces rebrand to CHEP Network. Both CHEP Funkdafunk or CHEP Electric Boogaloo not considered.
“Over $100K More!” Aussie Tech Workers Are Being Offered Big Bucks To Stay In Their Roles
There's never been a more lucrative time to work in tech. However, you probably will get avoided at dinner parties.
Alexa Reads Scarlett Johansson’s Mind In New Amazon Super Bowl Ad
If anything, Super Bowl ads provide well-needed work for Hollywood actors who haven't starred in a hit for a while.
Fake News Or Free Speech, India’s Social Media Crackdown
Officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) have come after US tech giants for their inaction on fake news. As reported by Reuters, Indian officials have held heated discussions with Google, Twitter and Facebook for not proactively removing what they described as fake news on their platforms. I&B officials criticised the companies and […]
How Brands Can Smash Sport’s Glass Ceiling
It was a Barty Party at the Australian Open this year, with Ash Barty becoming the first Aussie to win a grand slam at home in 44 years, writes Kate Rourke, head of creative insights, iStock, APAC. While the win made Barty (Pictured above) hot property in the media, this isn’t the case for most […]
Anti-Woke Video Platform Rumble Tries To Lure Joe Rogan With $100 Million Offer
Joe Rogan has certainly dominated the headlines of late. Considering Australia isn't in short supply of our own nutjobs.
Matthew McConaughey Mocks The Metaverse & Space Travel In Salesforce’s Super Bowl Effort
Salesforce's new Super Bowl effort comes with more messages, jibes and digs than your average messy Tinder break-up.