Thrive Nabs Former News Corp PR & Talent Manager Liliana Molina As Queensland Lead

Australian public relations and social agency Thrive PR & Communications has appointed former News Corp national PR and talent relations manager Liliana Molina as its new agency lead in Queensland. As Business Director, Liliana will lead Thrive’s local client growth along with driving the agency’s Olympic strategy.

The appointment will see her lead the Brisbane and Gold Coast teams, supported closely by associate director Amanda Gormley, and reporting to Thrive’s national executive.

Molina brings more than twenty years of experience in regional and metropolitan newspapers and media publicity. She has in-depth knowledge of the local market and an extensive network across business, news, politics and sport. Prior to working in public relations, she was a journalist at the Bundaberg News-Mail and Queensland Business Review before becoming The Courier Mail’s first female resources reporter. She went on to report on Australia’s leading enterprise organisations and private businesses, working her way into senior newsroom positions, including deputy chief of staff, assistant editor and partnerships editor. She has extensive experience in digital media, having worked through the digital transformation of mastheads at News Corp Australia.

Molina joins Thrive from News Corp Australia, where she most recently held the role of national PR and talent manager. There, she worked with editors and marketing teams across titles including The Australian, Vogue, GQ, V Weekend, Sydney Weekend, Q Weekend, WISH, Body & Soul, Escape, The Herald Sun, The Daily Telegraph, and key sports brands including SuperCoach and Code Sports.

With a passion for and extensive experience in sports, Molina will play a key role in driving Thrive’s Olympic strategy in the lead-up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics. In her role, Molina will strengthen the delivery of integrated PR, content, and social services to Thrive’s client portfolio and mentor local teams.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Liliana to the Thrive family, although she is no stranger to Thrive,” said Snezna Kerekovic, Thrive executive director.”Lil’s extensive and deep-rooted experience in the Queensland market and her network and experience in sport align with the strategic vision for Thrive Queensland and our ambitious growth goals. Her knowledge of national media, digital communications and the local market is second to none. Our clients and teams are excited to see the impact she will make both locally and across the agency network.”

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining Thrive. I have had the pleasure of working with Thrive for two years client-side, seeing the professionalism, the pursuit of excellence and genuine passion in all that they do. I have made this decision with confidence knowing there is no other agency I would have made that leap for. As a proud Queenslander, the opportunity to take Thrive Queensland to new heights and contribute to the agency’s exceptional work in sport, travel and beyond is an opportunity that excites me,” said Molina.

“Liliana’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for Thrive in Queensland,” Kerekovic concluded. “With an impressive number of recent local appointments, promotions and client growth, we have never been in a stronger position in this incredibly important market for our agency”.