Three Major Wins For Atomic 212°

Atomic 212° has continued its 2023 winning streak into the new year with the announcement of three new clients: VetPartners, Adyen and UKG.

Lead image: Claire Fenner

VetPartners is Australasia’s leading veterinary practice management company, with a community of 4,500 people in more than 250 practices plus training centres, a vet nurse training school and a managed services business.

Adyen is a global financial technology platform with operations in 26 countries around the world, including Sydney, while UKG is a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people.

The new partnerships with VetPartners, Adyen and UKG follow a string of client wins and retentions for Atomic 212° over the past 18 months including BMW Australia and New Zealand, Bupa, Craveable Brands, the Northern Territory Government, Tourism Northern Territory, Entain (Ladbrokes and Neds), Victoria University, My Muscle Chef, Lendlease, Ponant, Growth Faculty, Sydney Water and Maclean Financial.

Atomic 212° ranked #1 among independent agencies in the first nine months of 2023 in terms of new business wins, including client retentions, according to the latest report from COMvergence.

“We’re delighted to welcome VetPartners, Adyen and UKG. All three are innovative, market-leading companies with great people, great reputations and great brands. We’re really looking forward to working with them to generate great results,” said Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner.

“Our agency’s growth in recent years has been driven by our people, our product and a very simple philosophy: everything we do is designed to deliver smarter, faster and more accountable media for our clients and help grow their business”.