‘Those Dancing On Its Grave Are Ignorant’ – Reaction To Network 10 Canning The Project

The Project’s regular panellist Steve Price and a former producer have taken aim at critics who had been gunning for The Project to be cancelled, and urged people to remember the talented crew who kept the format running for so long. B&T takes a deep dive at the program, its success and what comes next.

After 16 years and 4,500 episodes, Network Ten’s current affairs program The Project will air its final episode on Friday, 27 June.

Network Ten announced the show had been axed over the weekend, confirming industry speculation it had been under review and was on the chopping block.

“The Project will air for the last time on Friday, June 27, ending an incredible run of almost 16 years and more than 4,500 episodes,” Network Ten said in a statement.

“The recipient of 11 TV WEEK Logie awards and one Walkley award, The Project led the way with thought-provoking and unique conversations on primetime television covering a myriad of topics including marriage equality, animal welfare, disability awareness, NDIS, and domestic and family violence.

“The show has successfully balanced humour and heart with poignant discussions about current affairs and celebrity interviews that had the whole country, and sometimes the world, talking.”

Price, a right-wing conservative shock jock who has been a regular feature of the program for 15 years, said that Melbourne and Australia will lose something unique when the show: “a live TV show with passion, courage, humour and a heart”.

“As the longest serving panel member and a conservative old white guy, how I lasted for one year let alone fifteen has been a miracle,” Price said.

“Those ignorant people doing the “glad they got sacked” dance over the cancellation called the show woke and leftie – hello, I am the exact opposite of that description – and have been there from almost the start.

“Show me that sort of political balance on any ABC TV show – you can’t. The human face of this decision is what troubles me the most.”

Price, featured in the video above, was referring to the scores of producers, comedy writers, editors, journalists, camera operators, make-up artists and wardrobe assistants that may now be out of a job.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who worked as a producer on the 7pm Project in its early years, echoed Price’s sentiment.

On LinkedIn, he wrote: Some may have less sympathy for “unsuccessful” shows being axed, but that elitism misses the bigger picture. The health of the television industry relies on experimentation, range, and room to try,” he said.

“When a show disappears, so do opportunities—for risk-taking, for employment, for voices that may otherwise not get the chance to be heard.

“Whether people loved the show, didn’t quite connect with it, or never watched — it’s easy to forget that on a show there’s more involved than just who gets seen onscreen. Behind it were hundreds of jobs, people’s rent and mortgages, creatives chasing a vision, crews giving their all. The cancellation isn’t just a network’s programming decision—it hits many people’s livelihoods, morale, and careers in motion.”

Ratings struggles

The Project, once the darling of Ten’s news and current affairs line-up, has struggled for ratings in recent years.

On Sunday night, it reached north of one million people, but only averaged an audience of 419,000 – just outside of the top 15 programs.

A look at last week’s ratings illustrates the program’s challenges. Between Monday and Friday, The Project ranked between 15th to 23rd top rated show with average audiences of between 245,000 to 390,000. These are ratings that placed Ten well below its commercial free to air rivals in the coveted 6.30pm to 7.30pm time slot.

The Project will be replaced by a new in-house investigative series with Network Ten recently hiring former Nine and Seven reporters including Denham Hitchcock, Amelia Brace, Bill Hogan and Carrie-Anne Greenbank.

The Australian has reported the new program will be called Behind the Lines and work on it has already begun.

Paramount did not share further details on the new program, but has confirmed a rejigged programming line up that kicks off with 10 News local bulletins at 5pm; the new news and current affairs program at 6pm; and the game show Deal or No Deal moving from 6pm to 7pm.

For The Project, it will be the end of an era. The program, which first aired in 2009, is the brainchild of Craig Campbell of Roving Enterprises, the production company he runs with Rove McManus.

At the time it provided a breath of fresh air in Australian TV, fusing news and current affairs with variety show-style content, which provided a platform for actors, musicians, sports stars, authors and other artists.

The show made household names of talent including Waleed Aly, Lisa Wilkinson, Carrie Bickmore, Peter Hellier, Dave Hughes, Hamish Macdonald and a host of others. Regular panellists and contributors have included Kate Langbroek, Steve Price,James Mathison, Liz Ellis, Max Rushden, Hugh Riminton, Narelda Jacobs, Kitty Flanagan, Nikki Britton, Tara Rushton, Natarsha Belling and Sharyn Ghidella, among others.

It was also popular, picking up 11 Logie Awards, including its most recent wins in 2022 for Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program and Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report for Brittany Higgins (see video above).

The Project successfully campaigned for marriage equality, transgender rights, support for farmers, brand cancer research, banning toxic engineering materials and Australian marsupials. It also raised millions to support children in need.

The program also had its moment of controversy. On one occasion host Carrie Bickmore dropped the c-bomb when describing Australia’s national airlines ‘C*ntas’, while Sex Pistols Johnny Rotten once told Bickmore to not interrupt “when a man is talking”. Former tennis great Margaret Court also hit back at the program for an interview she described as disrespectful.

Although divisive, with right-wing critics describing it as ‘woke’, its longevity is testament to how popular The Project has been over an extended period of time in Ten’s nightly lineup.

“We have launched campaigns, raised lifesaving cash for those that needed it, shone a light on people who deserved to be seen and hopefully made people smile and believe in the importance of a positive message.,” Campbell said.

“The show has also been the prime-time destination for countless Australian actors and musicians, and I am proud we have been here as a showcase for the entertainment industry.

“We have an extraordinary team making this show every day and I know this news will hit them hard. It’s been a privilege to work with them and the hundreds of others that joined us along the way.”