This Is Not A Drill! The B&T Women In Media Awards People’s Choice Poll Is Going Off!
By Mary Madigan
It is time to vote for the people’s Choice Category in this year’s B&T Women In Media Awards presented by Are Media.

Our People’s Choice Award is generously sponsored by the inspiring Pinterest.

To add to the drama, because we love the drama! We are also revealing, who is currently winning this very tough and fabulous race.

Don’t forget your vote counts; remember when Ricki Lee got voted out of Australian Idol? Don’t let that happen at this year’s Women in Media Awards.

We’ve crunched the numbers to find out the frontrunners for this prestigious title. A B&T team member was even spotted with a calculator – we are taking this very seriously!

So, who’s reigning supreme?

Rosie Chong is the top dog so far from Tribal, but Sarah Clark from Paramount+ is hot on her heels!

People’s Choice leaderboard

  1. Rosie Chong from Tribal.
  2. Sarah Clark from Paramount.
  3. Sophie Belluomo from Crybaby productions.
  4. Simone Douglas from Social Media AOK.
  5. Fernanda Gil-Pier From The Monkeys.

Don’t agree with the results? Click HERE to have your say on who should be crowned the WIM Awards People’s Choice winner now!

Please note that you can vote for as many women as you want, but you can only vote once.

All winners for this year’s WIM Awards will be revealed at the official ceremony on Friday, 19th August 2022 at The Venue in Alexandria – expect glamour, fabulousness and booze.

Tickets Available Now.

Huge shoutout to our incredible sponsors for making the event possible!

