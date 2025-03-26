This Is Flow & JCDecaux Power MESHKI’s Melbourne Takeover With Real-Time Race Day Looks Campaign

Australian fashion e-commerce brand MESHKI has partnered with This is Flow and JCDecaux to launch an Out-of-Home and social integration first.

The MESHKI Real-Time Race Day Looks campaign marks MESHKI’s first major Out-of-Home campaign, its first time advertising beyond digital and social platforms.

Flow, who recently welcomed MESHKI as a new client with global buying responsibilities, identified a unique opportunity to evolve the role of Out-of-Home beyond branding.

Targeting the growing female interest in Formula 1 and engaging racegoers during one of Melbourne’s biggest sporting weekends, the campaign leveraged JCDecaux SMARTFRAME – its small format digital network – at Spencer Street, in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD. Featuring dynamic creative that updated in real-time with user-generated social content, photos of influencers and F1 WAGs (wives and girlfriends) wearing MESHKI outfits to the race were streamed to the SMARTFRAMES bringing immediacy and relevance to the campaign. QR codes were embedded in the campaign’s influencer content, driving audiences to MESHKI and allowing customers to shop outfits directly.

Jimmy Hyett, CEO of This is Flow said: “We are beyond proud of this innovative work with MESHKI and JCDecaux. It is testament to the energy and hard work of the team to deliver a media first activation during the sought-after Melbourne F1 period. It is representative of the incredible work possible with a brand and business like MESHKI, who are always leading from the front.”

MESHKI’s Head of Marketing Alex Rushton added: “Our Real Time Raceday looks campaign represents a major step forward in how MESHKI connects with audiences beyond digital and social platforms. We’ve always been at the forefront of engaging our community where they are most active, and through this dynamic Out-of-Home activation, we bought that immediacy and engagement into the real world. By integrating real-time influencer content with a high-impact presence in Melbourne’s busiest locations, we reinforced our brand’s ability to lead and innovate in new spaces.”

In another first, MESHKI led the first ever tram shelter takeover at Spencer Street featuring branded tram shelters along the busy commuter hub with digital screens taking 100 percent of share time. Designed to fully immerse audiences in MESHKI’s brand world, the campaign extended across JCDecaux’s Yarra Trams network with a tram wrap, amplifying MESHKI’s presence across the F1 weekend.

Kristian Muhllechner, Victorian Sales Director at JCDecaux Australia, said: “MESHKI’s campaign is a prime example of a truly immersive brand experience and innovative Out-of-Home execution designed to be both highly visible and memorable. By leveraging JCDecaux’s SMARTFRAMES in the heart of Melbourne and the iconic Yarra Trams network, we delivered a campaign that was not only visually striking but also contextually relevant, aligning MESHKI’s real-time content with the energy of the F1 weekend.”

