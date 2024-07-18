Third Hemisphere Banks Australian Payments Plus As New Client

Australian Payments Plus (AP+) has chosen PR agency Third Hemisphere to support its public relations efforts. This collaboration adds to Third Hemisphere’s expanding portfolio of clients in the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

AP+, a member-owned organisation, is pivotal in building and operating Australia’s payment infrastructure, serving the public interest with a robust and accessible payment system. Its household name brands are BPAY, eftpos, New Payments Platform (NPP), Osko, Beem, PayTo, PayID, and ConnectID. With over 150 partner institutions, AP+ has facilitated tens of billions in transactions, transforming the payments landscape with globally competitive services for financial institutions and providers, offering low-cost solutions for businesses and consumers.

Joining the ranks of Third Hemisphere’s esteemed clients, AP+ aligns with notable names such as MONEYME, Monoova, ViewTrade, The Riverside Group, and DigitalX. This partnership underscores Third Hemisphere’s unique expertise in investment, capital raising, and capital markets communication, driven by a team of former journalists, entrepreneurs, founders, VCs, and investors. This diverse background enables Third Hemisphere to craft public relations, communication, brand, and growth strategies that support the long-term commercial objectives of its clients.

“Australian Payments Plus is at the forefront of transforming payments in Australia, and that is exactly the type of client we work with at Third Hemisphere. Whether it’s financial services, fintech, climate tech, or deep technology, every one of our clients is either transforming their own industry or creating entirely new industries,” Hannah Moreno, founder & CEO of Third Hemisphere, told B&T.

“We work predominantly with the news media to help these clients leave a legacy that positively impacts millions of people. Where there is a novel idea or product, there is always a communications challenge – which we embrace as a massive opportunity. It can be hard for the same wildly intelligent minds that are transforming industries to take a step back and consider how their innovations can be communicated in a way that resonates with a broad range of stakeholders – investors, regulators, business owners, and everyday Australian consumers. That’s where our team of technical writers, storytellers, investors, and business builders work their magic”.

“We aren’t just a team of professional communicators and former journalists at Third Hemisphere. Our team also comprises venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, investors, and start-up and technology experts. Our qualifications span finance, investor relations, mediation, and international business on top of the usual journalism and communications. This first-hand knowledge and experience of the industries our clients operate in, and what corporate and capital markets audiences will be seeking from them, helps our work to be able to strategically trigger action by the stakeholders who are critical to their success”.

Moreno underscored the necessity of understanding financial and capital markets to effectively communicate for a diverse range of clients. “Many of our clients rely heavily on capital markets for their growth and success. So it’s critical we have a team with firsthand knowledge and experience in investment and capital markets guiding the way we engage with these stakeholders,” Moreno told B&T.

Looking into the future, Moreno sees a strategic opportunity for AP+ in leading national conversations and remains committed to its dual focus on fintech and deep tech clients. “We would love to help Australian Payments Plus, and in particular one of their brands called PayID, lead on the conversation around scams at the moment. There is so much disinformation and fear that could be easily mitigated and unpacked through consumer and business education. Australian Payments Plus should absolutely be at the forefront of that critical national conversation.”

“We will be doubling down on our two specialty areas over the next few years: fintech companies transforming financial services for the good of all Australians, and game-changing deep tech companies solving some of the world’s most pressing problems in globally critical areas like climate tech, sustainability, impact investing, social justice, gender equality, financial inclusion, technology-for-good, and more. We couldn’t think of more worthy clients to be working with and helping to succeed.”

As AP+ continues to revolutionise Australia’s payments systems, Third Hemisphere’s aims to utilise its expertise and strategic communication will play a crucial role in shaping its public image and advancing its mission.