MediaNewsletter

ThinkNewsBrands: University of Canberra’s 2024 Digital News Report Is More Cheer Than Fear

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
3 Min Read

Media coverage of the University of Canberra’s 2024 Digital News Report has painted a bleak picture of the Australian news industry despite the report showing the opposite to be true. But, according to ThinkNewsBrands, these results are understandable given the febrile nature of the world in recent years, and they are, in fact, at odds with the actual expressed behaviours that the report reveals.

Strong and rising news consumption

The report shows over half of Australians (51 per cent) are accessing news more than once a day, a 3 pp increase from last year.

There has also been a substantial increase in news consumption among Baby Boomers (7 pp) since last year. Heavy news consumption was particularly strong among women and Gen Z who increased by 5 pp respectively.

The report also revealed that consumption of national newspapers remained stable, while regional and local newspapers rose.

Consistent payment for news despite cost-of-living pressures

The report showed that the proportion of people paying for online news dropped off by only 1 pp to 21 per cent and ongoing subscriptions remained stable at 11 per cent.

This is an incredibly strong result given the cost-of-living crisis and shows the value Australians place in news. By comparison, according to National Australia Bank data, 37 per cent of Australians have cut back on a streaming service in the past three months, and 33 per cent have trimmed spending on subscriptions for magazines, apps and other goods and products.

“A closer look at the data in Digital News Report: Australia 2024 tells a much happier story than media coverage would suggest,” said Vanessa Lyons, CEO of ThinkNewsBrands.

“The consumption figures in this report are really strong and show that Australians’ engagement with news is very healthy.”

“The fact that payment for news has remained relatively stable in a cost-of-living crisis while we’re seeing cut backs on everything from streaming services to app subscriptions is a testament to how important news really is to Australians”.

Related posts:

  1. Nearly Two-Thirds Of Aussies Happy To Pay For News
  2. IMAA & ThinkNewsBrands Unveil New Education Initiative With Publishing & News101 Education Module
  3. Experts Discuss The Balance Between Editorial & Commercial At IMAA & ThinkNewsBrands Publishing & News101 Launch
  4. Written News Reaches An Incredible 97% Of Australians Aged 14+ Each Month
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

LG Amplifies Positive Influence Via Social Media Challenge
Marketing chiefs from Officeworks, Tourism and Events Queensland and ANZ join the AANA's Josh Faulks at Cannes in Cairns.
CMOs Warn: ‘We’re Not The Colouring-In Department Anymore… But Cut The Bullshit And Focus On Delivering Results’
TV Ratings (20/06/2024): NSW Blues Finally Take Home A Win!
Chris Freel & Sam Buchanan’s Night In The Cold Raises Much Needed Funds For Vinnies
Register Lost your password?