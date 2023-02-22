Thinkerbell Snatches Phillippa Netolicky From Howatson+Co As General Manager

Thinkerbell North (Sydney) has appointed Phillippa Netolicky as general manager.

Netolicky had previously been a client partner at Howatson+Company and chief growth officer at Claxon.

“Rounding out the management of Thinkerbell North, we’ve found the perfect person in Philippa,” said CEO Margie Ried.

“She’s a brilliantly well rounded communications professional having worked as both a senior creative as well as on the business management side. She brings a non-siloed, progressive mindset to our agency and will fit like a glove.”

“Thinkerbell’s all-in model appeals to me. I was looking for an independent agency willing to find a better way of doing things. Thinkerbell is it,” said Netolicky.

Phillipa joins managing partner Jerker Fagerström, and executive creative tinker Paul Swann, as leaders of the Thinkerbell North office.