Thinkerbell Nabs Flybuys’ Media Away From OMD

Flybuys has appointed Thinkerbell as its media buying agency, ending its relationship with incumbent OMD.

The decision to competitively seek proposals through an RFP procurement process was made as Flybuys embarks on a significant brand evolution process over the next 12 months.

The process saw a number of agencies pitch to a cross-functional team at Flybuys. The partnership will be under a new contract period of two years.

Jarrod Flood, Flybuys head of marketing, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Thinkerbell to join our Flybuys agency mix. Margie, Adam, and the team are well placed to support Flybuys as we enter this phase in our journey and strengthen our unique position in delivering more value to our members.”

Flood added: “We embark on this next chapter with a huge amount of respect for the team at OMD, and thank them for their support over the years.”

Margie Reid, Thinkerbell CEO, added: “We are excited to partner with Flybuys and ensure more Australians continue to enjoy the rewards of Flybuys and their partners. We’ll be working together to bring some Measured Magic for Flybuys.”

The official transition from OMD to Thinkerbell will commence on 1st September 2022.