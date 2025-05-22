CampaignsNewsletter

Thinkerbell Goes Slow For V Energy

Staff Writers
2 Min Read

V Energy has partnered with Thinkerbell to launch its brand new range of slow-release energy drinks, V Riise, now available across Australia and New Zealand.

With V Riise’s all new slow-release energy technology, you have a longer-lasting, smoother energy delivery to get you through all the big energy moments of the work day. To bring this benefit to life, the campaign visualises the unique feeling of slow-release energy – a flow state that lets you glide through your day with ease.

Thinkerbell’s executive creative tinker, Sesh Moodley, added: “We wanted to capture the kind of energy that doesn’t spike – it flows. V Riise isn’t about the rush, it’s about the rhythm, so lucky it’s got a banger track to go with it.”

Mariko Inoue, director of V Energy: ”This is an exciting development for the V Energy brand, with V Riise building on the success of V Energy – Oceania’s number one energy drink. V Riise was developed in response to a clear consumer need for a more sustained energy. The research shows that two thirds of people experience energy dips throughout the day and are seeking products that meet their energy needs”.

The creative is now rolling out across TV/BVOD, cinema, social, online, out-of-home and shopper in Australia and New Zealand.

Credits

Creative agency: Thinkerbell
Client: Suntory Oceania

Director: James Chappell
Production/Post production: Clockwork Films
CGI Elements: Heckler HQ
Music Composition and Sound: Electric Sheep Music

Staff Writers
