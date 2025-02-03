Think HQ Pinches Bastion’s Isabel Zhang As Head Of Cross-Cultural Research

Think HQ has announced that social research specialist and business strategist, Isabel Zhang is joining its team.

Based at its South Melbourne campus, Isabel will be Think HQ’s head of cross-cultural research.

With over 20 years of research experience across the Asia-Pacific region, Isabel has championed multiculturalism and cross-cultural understanding that amplifies the voices of multicultural communities in Australia and across borders.

Isabel’s experience spans government, education, travel and tourism, retail, property, FMCG and financial services.

“I’ve been admiring Isabel’s work and contributions to our industry for years. 2025 marks our 15th anniversary and I can’t think of a better way to kick things off than by welcoming Isabel to the team. Isabel is a fantastic researcher with an enviable reputation across Australia and the wider APAC region, and I know that her research pedigree and commercial smarts will make a big impact at Think HQ and the value we can offer the market,” Jen Sharpe, founder & managing director at Think HQ said.

“My entire career has been focused on acting as a vital bridge to help organisations, business and brands connect meaningfully with multicultural communities both here in Australia and globally. Think HQ is uniquely positioned to connect with today’s Australia, so joining a fantastic team at a truly rare agency was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I’m here and I’m ready to get to work,” Isabel Zhang, head of cross-cultural research at Think HQ added.

Isabel has joined Think HQ after over six years at Bastion as general manager – cross-cultural research. At Think HQ, Isabel will sit within the agency’s strategy & insights team and also work closely with the agency’s multicultural communications arm, CultureVerse.

Following her move to Think HQ, she will continue her leadership role within the Australian Institute for Diversity in Mental Health, where she works to reshape mental health approaches to support multicultural communities.