Think HQ Awarded ‘Agency Campaign of the Year’ At NSW Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards

Think HQ Awarded ‘Agency Campaign of the Year’ At NSW Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    The 2023 winners of NSW Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards (PMCAs) have recently been announced, and positive change agency Think HQ took home the highly coveted ‘Agency Campaign of the Year’ award.

    Think HQ was granted this award for its campaign ‘Racism. It Stops with Me’ with Australian Human Rights Commission.

    The campaign prompts all of us to reflect on racism and its impacts, to build awareness of how racism operates at institutional and interpersonal levels and give people tools to recognise and address it. Think HQ developed campaign assets including Community Service Announcement (CSA) videos, outdoor advertising, digital and social media content, campaign banners and other supporting collateral to stimulate open conversation and reflection – while avoiding blame or stigma.

    Within days of launch, the Australian Human Rights Commission received 500 sign ups to its email newsletter and 40 new organisational supporters, as well as a host of empowering and supportive comments via the website about the personal impact the CSA film had on people.

    Backed by a strong PR push, engaging messaging and creative imagery, the campaign was picked up by key mastheads including The Guardian, SBS, ABC News and The Project. Aggregated audience reach from earned media coverage in the first week of launch was 81,757,938. 

    The PMCAs are the only stand-alone industry excellence program in Australia, and as a celebration of multiculturalism and creativity, more than 130 entries were submitted to the awards that recognise the invaluable contributions of professionals who skilfully communicate to diverse audiences across the state.

    The 12 winners of the PMCAs were announced late week, showcasing the achievements in the multicultural media and marketing industries.

    The PMCAs acknowledge the vital role played by marketing and media experts in fostering unity and understanding among diverse communities and celebrate the efforts of marketers, journalists, editors, publishers, and digital media to inspire social cohesion and community harmony.

    NSW Premier Chris Minns said: “NSW is proud of its record as one of the most successful multicultural states in the world. Our people come from all across the globe, with one in three of us born overseas, one in two with a parent born overseas and one in four speaking another language in the home. These awards acknowledge that diversity and I commend everyone who entered because providing information in community language is what keeps our society strong.”

    “We are thrilled to have been recognised in this way for our work on ‘Racism. It Stops with Me’ with Australian Human Rights Commission, and I couldn’t be prouder of the entire team. While measuring the impact of conversations about race will never be an exact science, we know the campaign is reaching countless Australians and planting the seeds for change, which is so important and also exceptionally rewarding to be a part of,” said Jen Sharpe, Think HQ founder and managing director.

    NSW is one of the most culturally diverse states in the world. With more than two million citizens born overseas and coming from more than 250 ancestries, speaking 215 languages, and practising 148 religions, there is an online or traditional media outlet for almost every language in NSW.

    The 2023 PMCAs, the sixth time the program has run, covers 12 categories, including Publication of the Year, Best Audio Report, Best Text Report, Young Journalist of the Year, and a Public Interest Award. Advertising agencies, corporates, government agencies and community groups are also recognised for their professional contributions through innovative multicultural marketing campaigns.

     

    L to R: Andy Lima, Jen Sharpe, Craig Foster and Chin Tan



    How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum?
    1085 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil
    • Advertising

    Very Few Agencies Will Produce Work At Our Level: Clems’ Dani Bassil

    Dani Bassil, CEO of Clemenger BBDO, has been back in Australia for almost 10 months after spending 20 years in the UK and almost five as the CEO of Digitas. Her appointment to the Clems top job has coincided with the agency merging its Sydney and Melbourne offices and a period of significant flux in […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    A smiling Asian woman sitting on the couch and reading a book on her digital tablet.
    • Marketing

    One Mandate Group Announces Publication INNOVATIA

    One Mandate Group, launched a new business publication INNOVATIA, promising a wide range of content channels and opportunities for advertisers. Having recently transitioned into a Not-for-Profit (NFP) Social Enterprise, 1MG has consistently stood out for its unconventional approach to business. According to John Keeney, chairman and editor-in-chief, “INNOVATIA is positioned to address a gap at […]

    AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!
    • Marketing

    AFL Finals Campaign Is Live!

    In anticipation of the AFL Grand Final, Truce Films has partnered with the AFL to drop its finals campaign. The feel good campaign teases multiple possible endings of the highly anticipated event. Gavin Wanganeen, Joel Selwood and Brendon Goddard amongst others make an appearance in the 30-second spot. Jonathon Bernard, AFL creative and innovation director, […]

    TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne
    • Technology

    TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne

    TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow has visited Sydney and Melbourne, attracting more than 400 well-known brands including Frank Green and Edgars Mission to get essential guidance on digital marketing, content creation and business strategy. During the event, small business operators and owners had the opportunity to gain invaluable insights from TikTok experts, industry professionals and accomplished SMB […]

    Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA
    • Media

    Hong Kong Biomass Front Runner, Ecoceres Buddys Up With TBWA

    TBWA\Hong Kong, announced today its strategic partnership with EcoCeres, Inc., a company specialising in biomass utilisation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TBWA as the win coincides with the launch of specialty unit PLEX, a suite of B2B-focused services, and solidifies its commitment to driving transformative, innovative, and disruptive solutions in the sustainability sector. […]

    Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO
    • Technology

    Former Frank Green Chief Commercial Officer Michael Moore Joins Payments & Loyalty Firm Think Wink As CEO

    Loyalty, promotions, rewards and incentives leader Think Wink has appointed Michael Moore (pictured) as its new CEO. Moore joins the company from digital bank Mynted, where he was chief product and marketing officer and follows leadership roles at Frank Green and Mastercard. Co-managing partners Kristie Atkins and Prataal Raj will remain with the business and […]

    Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”
    • Marketing

    Paramount Drops Provocative Mystery Series “One Night”

    Paramount’s consuming 6-part mystery One Night launched yesterday with an elevated premiere in the stunning South Coast of NSW. Every time we think of a memory, we reinvent it. Over time, our memories are more creation than reality. One Night explores this theme, pulling us in with an intoxicating mystery we yearn to untangle. But the […]

    Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 
    • Media

    Pluto TV Launches 50+ FAST Channels On 10Play 

    Pluto TV, a global leader in free ad-supported streaming television, has launched 51 FAST channels called Live TV With Pluto TV on 10 Play. South Park, Happy Days, MasterChef Australia, MTV Realities and Nickelodeon classics are just some of the shows getting their own Pluto TV FAST Channel On 10 Play.  The Pluto TV FAST channels […]

    Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?
    • Opinion

    Why Are Aussie Indies Doing So Well?

    B&T never likes to prod the old 'holding companies VS indies' war, so we'd prefer to call this more a gentle tickle.

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising
    • Technology

    Venatus & Bidstack Sign Commercial Partnership For In-Game Advertising

    Bidstack, the in-game advertising and video game monetisation platform, and Venatus, the leading publisher monetisation and advertising platform for gaming & entertainment, today announce a commercial partnership that will give Venatus exclusive access to Bidstack’s extensive video game advertising inventory across six key global markets. Having pioneered the intrinsic in-game advertising format since 2017, Bidstack has […]

    Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here
    • Media

    Wednesday TV Ratings: Fans Tune In For Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here

    Network 10’s Thank God You’re Here continued to do well with audiences, securing 556,000 metro viewers last night and taking the second-highest spot for entertainment. It was only surpassed by the nation’s favourite renovation show – The Block – which pulled in 578,000 metro viewers for the Nine Network. Meanwhile, The Chase pulled up 527,000 metro […]