Think HQ Awarded ‘Agency Campaign of the Year’ At NSW Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards

The 2023 winners of NSW Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards (PMCAs) have recently been announced, and positive change agency Think HQ took home the highly coveted ‘Agency Campaign of the Year’ award.

Think HQ was granted this award for its campaign ‘Racism. It Stops with Me’ with Australian Human Rights Commission.

The campaign prompts all of us to reflect on racism and its impacts, to build awareness of how racism operates at institutional and interpersonal levels and give people tools to recognise and address it. Think HQ developed campaign assets including Community Service Announcement (CSA) videos, outdoor advertising, digital and social media content, campaign banners and other supporting collateral to stimulate open conversation and reflection – while avoiding blame or stigma.

Within days of launch, the Australian Human Rights Commission received 500 sign ups to its email newsletter and 40 new organisational supporters, as well as a host of empowering and supportive comments via the website about the personal impact the CSA film had on people.

Backed by a strong PR push, engaging messaging and creative imagery, the campaign was picked up by key mastheads including The Guardian, SBS, ABC News and The Project. Aggregated audience reach from earned media coverage in the first week of launch was 81,757,938.

The PMCAs are the only stand-alone industry excellence program in Australia, and as a celebration of multiculturalism and creativity, more than 130 entries were submitted to the awards that recognise the invaluable contributions of professionals who skilfully communicate to diverse audiences across the state.

The 12 winners of the PMCAs were announced late week, showcasing the achievements in the multicultural media and marketing industries.

The PMCAs acknowledge the vital role played by marketing and media experts in fostering unity and understanding among diverse communities and celebrate the efforts of marketers, journalists, editors, publishers, and digital media to inspire social cohesion and community harmony.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said: “NSW is proud of its record as one of the most successful multicultural states in the world. Our people come from all across the globe, with one in three of us born overseas, one in two with a parent born overseas and one in four speaking another language in the home. These awards acknowledge that diversity and I commend everyone who entered because providing information in community language is what keeps our society strong.”

“We are thrilled to have been recognised in this way for our work on ‘Racism. It Stops with Me’ with Australian Human Rights Commission, and I couldn’t be prouder of the entire team. While measuring the impact of conversations about race will never be an exact science, we know the campaign is reaching countless Australians and planting the seeds for change, which is so important and also exceptionally rewarding to be a part of,” said Jen Sharpe, Think HQ founder and managing director.

NSW is one of the most culturally diverse states in the world. With more than two million citizens born overseas and coming from more than 250 ancestries, speaking 215 languages, and practising 148 religions, there is an online or traditional media outlet for almost every language in NSW.

The 2023 PMCAs, the sixth time the program has run, covers 12 categories, including Publication of the Year, Best Audio Report, Best Text Report, Young Journalist of the Year, and a Public Interest Award. Advertising agencies, corporates, government agencies and community groups are also recognised for their professional contributions through innovative multicultural marketing campaigns.

L to R: Andy Lima, Jen Sharpe, Craig Foster and Chin Tan

