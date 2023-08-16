These Trio Of Spots For American Wholesale Club BJ’s Are A Delirious, Black Hoot!

American membership-only discount club BJ’s Wholesale Club – more commonly known as BJ’s – is cashing in on its dollar saving smarts in these inflationary times with a series of new ads that aren’t merely good for the wallet but a solid tickle of the funny bone too.

The three spots – called “Balloon shop”, “Seance” and “Diagnosis” – are the work of New York creative house Terri & Sandy and carry on a rich history of the brand using humour (albeit somewhat dark on this occasion.)

According to agency creatives Todd Condie and Mike Cicale the client gave the agency a brief that it wanted Deadpool-style humour.

We Aussies may empathise with “Seance” that features a woman killing her husband with poisoned soup (it’s funnier than it sounds) given the nation’s current fixation with the Victoria’s mushroom deaths.

Anyway, they’re great fun, check ’em out.