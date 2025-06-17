“There’s Still So Much More To Do”: Meet The Women Championing Culture, Care & Change At Support Act

Support Act has bolstered its leadership with the appointment of two dynamic women, each bringing a powerful blend of experience, empathy and strategy to the national music charity. Catherine Satour has stepped into the newly created role of First Nations Programs Manager, while Rachel Campbell has joined as Campaign Manager – AusMusic T-Shirt Day (AMTD), ahead of the beloved fundraiser’s next evolution.

These appointments mark a significant moment in Support Act’s growth, aligning with its mission to provide culturally informed, emotionally grounded and creatively driven support for the people who make Australian music possible.

Chatting exclusively to B&T Campbell said: “I’m bringing everything I’ve learned to this next chapter: how to turn campaigns into movements, how to rally diverse stakeholders around a common cause, and how to create moments that stay with people”.

Joining Support Act from a 15-year career spanning media, culture and community impact, Campbell is now steering one of the charity’s most iconic public-facing initiatives: AusMusic T-Shirt Day.

“Joining Support Act has allowed me the chance to bring together the things I care deeply about: creativity in the arts, cultural moments anchored in kinship and community, and the value of storytelling to drive change,” Campbell said.

Campbell sees this year’s campaign as a chance to evolve AMTD from a single-day event into a full-scale movement, one that resonates emotionally and builds lasting partnerships.

“I want to tap into that visceral, emotional connection we all have to music, the memories, the moments, the soundtracks to our lives — and channel it into a movement that not only celebrates Australian music but inspires our community to really show up, with unashamed gusto and authenticity”.

“Support Act has built a powerful legacy of showing up when it matters most, and I’m in awe of the whip-smart, compassionate team working behind the curtains here — including those delivering frontline crisis relief and mental health support to music workers doing it tough. Their work is vital, it changes lives”.

“AMTD is how we bring their mission to the national stage. It’s not just a fundraiser — it’s a joyful, visible way to raise awareness of the challenges the industry faces — while also raising the crucial funds Support Act needs to keep delivering life-changing services year-round”.

Backed by longstanding supporters like Mushroom Group, Campbell is focused on amplifying the campaign’s reach and embedding values-driven partnerships.

“In practice, that looks like co-creating stories that resonate, integrating purpose into platforms and products, and finding touchpoints that live far beyond a hashtag or a single campaign day. It’s about creating experiences, moments, and messages that feel personal and participatory — whether you’re a music lover, a frontline worker in the industry, or a corporate team wanting to give back,” she told B&T.

“To do that, we need to build more than just awareness. we need to build connection. And yes, that means partnerships that go beyond logos on a screen. For me, an authentic, values-driven partnership is one where the alignment runs deep. It’s where a brand or organisation doesn’t just support a campaign—they embody it. They activate meaningfully, they show up with heart, and they connect with audiences in ways that feel genuine and generous”.

Culture and Care: Catherine Satour Leads First Nations Programming

A proud Pertame, Arrernte and Mirning woman from Mparntwe (Alice Springs), Catherine Satour is a well-known force in the Australian music landscape. With more than two decades of experience spanning performance, mentoring and program design, she brings a lifelong commitment to cultural connection and community-led change.

“Community has always been at the heart of my work whether I’m on stage, mentoring young artists, or designing programs that allow mob to feel safe, to have visibility and be supported in this industry” she said.

“I want to help create spaces where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and crew are empowered within the industry”.

Her appointment follows Support Act’s delivery of crisis relief, mental health support and wellbeing services to more than 500 First Nations music and creative workers over the past five years. Satour says this is just the beginning.

“In the past five years, Support Act has helped more than 500 First Nations music and creative industries workers through crisis relief, mental health support and wellbeing programs, but there’s still so much more to do”.

“It’s really important to us as an organisation that First Nations artists and music workers have ample access to AMTD as a platform. One of the things that drew me to Support Act is the brilliant work they do in this space, and we have the deadliest powerhouse in Catherine Satour, leading our First Nations programs stream. She is emboldened and such a joy to collaborate with,” Campbell told B&T.

A Shared Vision for Impact

Both leaders share a deep belief in creative connection, authentic storytelling and community care. For Campbell, it’s about rallying supporters from diverse backgrounds, from artists and fans to brands and corporate partners, to form a united front for Australian music.

“My approach is all about finding that common ground and amplifying it,” she told B&T. “I naturally tend to focus on authentic connections, listening closely to what each group cares about, and creating opportunities where their values align. It’s about crafting partnerships that feel genuine, where brands don’t just sponsor, artists don’t just perform, and supporters don’t just watch — they all actively participate in a shared mission. When everyone knows they do belong and their contribution does count, that’s a beautiful place to co-create from”.

The appointments come as Support Act expands its services, including the national rollout of its Wellbeing Helpline to all creative industries, and continues the organisation’s drive to meet urgent need with culturally sensitive, strategic and lasting solutions.

“At the end of the day,” Campbell told B&T. “Success means AMTD and Support Act aren’t just seen as safety nets, but as essential parts of our music culture, fueling a future where the industry and its people can thrive”.