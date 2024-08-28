TheBird.AI Launches Promising To Transform Content Creation With AI-Driven Talent

New creative platform TheBird.AI has officially launched, offering brands and agencies access to a roster of incredible AI artists and creators with a unique approach to content creation across the advertising, film, and animation industries.

TheBird.AI has been created in response to the exploding demand for innovative solutions in content creation. It provides a platform where brands, publishers, and creative agencies can access a diverse roster of AI creators. This new service model offers both comprehensive production services and specialised support for concept development, ideation, and production.

It has already collaborated on AI-led projects for notable brands such as TheVoice, ESPN and the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup, demonstrating the capability to integrate seamlessly into a variety of creative workflows.

“TheBird.AI is about expanding the horizons of what’s possible with generative AI in content creation. Our creators are blending traditional skills with advanced AI techniques to pioneer new forms of storytelling and visual expression,” said Bob Connelly, director at TheBird.AI.

TheBird.AI’s roster features creators with a mix of traditional creative skills and expertise in generative AI. These creators are not just using new tools, they’re actively pushing boundaries, experimenting with new production pipelines and pioneering creative formats that were previously unimaginable, allowing them to push the boundaries of content production.

The roster includes:

Wabii Sabii: A creative director from Cape Town, known for AI-driven narratives and immersive art experiences;

Kinda Play: An AI artist who merges surrealism with sophisticated visuals;

Bob Connelly: A creative director with extensive experience in crafting conceptually driven entertainment;

AI Made Me Do This: An artist integrating AI with traditional art direction and design;

Bunty AI: A specialist in short-form content and AI-enhanced music videos;

BALLART76: A creator exploring the intersection of basketball culture and AI-generated art.

“We aim to offer flexibility and collaboration to our clients, whether they need full-service production or partnership on specific aspects of a project,” added Connelly. “TheBird.AI is positioned to help reimagine creative possibilities, leveraging both traditional media skills and the latest in AI technology.”