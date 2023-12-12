The Works Announces Four Internal Promotions

The Works, part of Capgemini, has announced four promotions across operations, project management, creative and finance amid some of the highest staff retention levels recorded industry-wide.

Jen Hird, steps into the new role of general manager of operations, from her previous role as head of project management. Hird has been at the Works for eight years across multiple facets of the business before being promoted to the newly created role. Previously, Hird has worked with the Smith Family and TAFE, who she will continue to look after.

Clockwise from top left: Maria Nguyen, Jen Hird, Tim Brothers & Rosie Carey

Managing director, Julie Dormand said, “The Works has a strong focus on hiring from within and career progression opportunities for our staff. These promotions are a reflection of this and our belief in creating significance in people’s lives and careers.”

Rosie Carey, newly appointed head of project management, previously worked within the agency as a creative project leader. After three and a half years at The Works, Carey has a unique ability to build great teams and instils a real sense of care in all that she does.

Meanwhile, senior creative Tim Brothers has been promoted to creative lead, joining Chris Dwyer as two great talents who are passionate about mentoring the wider creative team.

Maria Nguyen has been promoted from finance director to finance and HR admin director, where she will spearhead not only the financial aspect of the agency but will oversee the onboarding process for new talent.

Damian Pincus, founder and creative partner said, “This is an awesome moment in the evolution of The Works as an agency, the industry is ever-changing and we need to constantly evolve so we are ahead of what clients are expecting from us as their partner.”

For the last five years, The Works has been voted in the top 20 ‘Great Places To Work’, coming fourth nationwide in 2023.