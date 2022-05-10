The War In Ukraine: A Battle On The Information Front
Anastasiia Nazarenko (main photo) is a Ukrainian-born, Sydney-based comms professional working for Palin Communications. In this guest post, Nazarenko calls the current russian-Ukraine conflict and “information war’, how russian propaganda utilises the principles of storytelling to push its own narrative and what we, as communications professionals, can do to help fight the misinformation…
Note: The spelling of ‘russia’, ‘russian’, ‘putin’ with lower-case letters is intentional. Since the invasion of Ukraine on 24th February 2022, in Ukraine it is acceptable to use the lower-case letters when addressing russia and its government. This is to reflect a disrespect towards the country’s aggressive military actions in Ukraine.
As I am writing this, Ukraine has entered the third month of war – an existential war for independence and sovereignty; the war my motherland was cruelly dragged into against its will; a war the world continues to watch.
The author, Anastasiia Nazarenko
For the past 70+ days, this war has dominated my life as I trawl for trustworthy information about the latest updates and developments. As professional communicators, we know the power of news in shaping the way we think and what we believe in. Especially, if people are repeatedly exposed to the same, homogenous messages – whether by confirmation bias or a lack of credible and diverse news. Repetition of messages can quickly turn it into ‘fact’, especially if there are no other sources that scrutinise or critically challenge it. But what if the reality, the real story, is not being represented at all?
Working in health PR, I’ve quickly learnt the importance of varied perspectives and factual evidence to support any claims. As communicators, we hold ourselves to a high standard in storytelling that withstand scrutiny and factchecking by being based on solid evidence and true events. However, when it comes to news coverage of war – especially war with complex geopolitical histories in faraway lands – this does not always pull through.
My day starts and ends with news consumption as I try to create a sense of control around what is happening in my birth country. I am subscribed to multiple news channels on Telegram (a platform like Facebook Messenger popular in Ukraine and russia), check ‘stories’ and news profiles on Instagram, and read Ukrainian and foreign media to make sure I receive credible information. I want to believe that the rest of the world is following the same narrative I am – one that is shaped by free speech, real stories of those living through the terror of this war daily and reported by journalists on the ground.
You would think it’s impossible to call an apple an orange without question. This is, however, what is happening in russia* with how the war in Ukraine is being portrayed in the media. For example, russian citizens being forbidden to say the word ‘war, and instead directed to call it ‘special operation’. The aim of this is clear – to diminish the scale and extremity of the actions of russian army in Ukraine. The language and the way we use it impacts the public dialogue and understanding of real-world issues, ultimately changing the narrative.
russia has a well-oiled propaganda machine that perpetuates a specific narrative around its superiority, in turn justifying the invasion of Ukraine, a peaceful neighbouring country. This has shown (anecdotally and factually) to be particularly effective in generating negative attitudes towards Ukraine from as far back as 2014 when russia unlawfully claimed some of the Ukrainian territories which continues into today. This goes unchecked by an audience comprised of an ageing population that has been raised on the tales of utopic Soviet times, and who cannot consume foreign news (only about 12 per cent of the population know English).
Many of my networks in Australia and other English-speaking countries can’t believe that ordinary russian citizens are supporting the barbaric acts of their ‘leader’ and army. However, they are blessed with not seeing or hearing things that russian-speaking Instagram and Telegram feed is filled with.
But there are of course other principles of storytelling that russia is actively using to give life to misinformation that supports its narrative:
- Presenting Ukraine and its people as ‘antagonists’, and positioning russia as a ‘hero’ saving lives of innocent people who are being prosecuted and bullied based on their language preferences (i.e. protecting russian-speaking population in Ukraine).
- Creating a compelling purpose that is hard to disagree with. Despite russia changing some details around their purpose of invasion, the central line is built around ‘denazification’ of Ukraine, evoking patriotic feelings of russians who have historical links to fighting against Nazism.
- Creating a sense of a direct risk by playing on Western countries’ (non-existent) ambitions to take over russian territory and ‘demoralise’ the population with the freedom of speech and progressive society.
This is where the effect of russian propaganda and the power of social media platforms are shown, with women supporting russian soldiers who loot and rape on one condition that they are not told about it; with young boys and girls forming the letter ‘Z’ in schools and kindergartens which has become a symbol of ‘russcism’ (i.e. russian fascism); with adults of seemingly sound mind repeating that Ukrainians and our language should be eliminated as we don’t deserve to exist. All the above speaks to the power of content and social media in shaping narratives that can influence the future of nations, and shows how little we know about foreign media that runs unchecked.
So, what can we as communication professionals can do to help?
From the outset, we can get comfortable with the ‘uncomfortable’ and start calling things what they are. Communications has been helping to spin the wheels of this war. In russia, news and social media continue to tell an alternate narrative by sugarcoating the actions of their army and president. Internationally, global leaders have shown hesitancy in calling for the disempowerment of putin (i.e. Joe Biden correcting his public declaration that putin ‘cannot remain in power’).
This is not a ‘conflict’ or ‘military operation’, it is ‘war’. If we mean that putin should not remain in power, let’s say this – explicitly. By mincing words, we are implicitly assisting russian propaganda in pushing its narrative and allowing threats to the world of ‘lightning fast’ consequences to those who support Ukraine.
Secondly, we can advise our employers to take a proactive position and be publicly open about their support for Ukraine. In times of war, silence is inaction, but we simply cannot afford not to act when the independence of a sovereign country is being wrongly contested, creating a threat to the world order as we know it. Multimillion businesses like Nestle continue to operate in russia and until democratic businesses ‘leave’ the market collectively, russia will continue funnelling this money into war.
Lastly, with social media being an indispensable part of our lives and information exchange, we all need to be mindful of what we engage with. Misinformation is pervasive on social media – especially when we reinforce it by clicking, liking and sharing.
The Public Relations Institute of Australia’s recent webinar ‘Truth as a casualty of war’, rightly highlighted that fact-checkers are clearly outnumbered by the false claims and misinformative posts circulating on socials. Many social media platforms don’t have clear policies and actions to stop amplification of russian disinformation about the war in Ukraine. As responsible communicators, we understand the importance of evidence-based and accurate information so let’s scrutinise what we consume and educate other on the consequences of misinformation.
This war we all are witnessing is not simply a war against Ukraine. It is a war against humanity and democracy. Each of us is affected by it – whether we realise it or not – but we all possess a powerful tool that we can use more of, the power of information. Let’s stay united on this front and use our skills to ensure the right stories are being told, in the right way.
If you want to help Ukraine but are not sure how, you can donate to help provide humanitarian aid and protect the lives of the Ukrainian army, who are bravely standing up against the invasion of Ukrainian land.
Any of the organisations below would appreciate your gesture of kindness:
Ukraine Crisis Appeal: https://www.ukrainecrisisappeal.org/?msclkid=126f90b5ce8e11ecb177fec80122d3dc
Save lives in Ukraine: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua/?msclkid=781ede7ace8e11ec95ae9b4609b236a4
UNICEF Ukraine: https://www.unicef.org/ukraine/en?msclkid=9713f49ece8e11ecb736c7a0f9406498
National Bank of Ukraine fundraiser for Ukraine’s Armed Forces: https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi?msclkid=bd9f7959ce8e11ec9351b1a56105cc77
Please login with linkedin to commentAnastasiia Nazarenko palin communications
Latest News
Meet This Year’s TikTok Young Lions Competition Winners!
Meet the young creatives who'll be representing us in Cannes! Alas, no embarrassing team tracksuits or kangaroo flags.
Orizontas Appoints Sally Loane To Advisory Board
Loane lands the permanent position, meaning she isn't on loan from some place else.
What Australian Politics Could Learn About Winning Ugly From Arsenal
B&T would argue most Australians would like to see our politics decided by a game of rugby league rather than a debate.
Heinz And Pulpex Come Together To Design The Ketchup Bottles Of The Future
Heinz, maker of the world’s favourite Ketchup and beloved condiments, is teaming up with Pulpex to develop a paper-based, renewable and recyclable bottle made from 100 percent sustainably sourced wood pulp. Innovating its iconic ketchup bottle, Heinz is the first sauce brand to test the potential of Pulpex’s sustainable paper bottle packaging for its range […]
Merchantwise Licencing Partners With Business In Heels For Leadership Summit: Women In Marketing
Merchantwise are partnering with Business in Heels for their upcoming leadership summit, and it looks to be a blast.
IKEA Reimagines ‘Home Sweet Home’ Sign With Inclusiveness And Pride In Mind
It's about time the Swedes took some interest in LGBT+ action, and hopefully the rest of Australia will follow suit.
From Nowhere With TBWA\NZ Launches To Provide NZ Clients With Global Talent
Today marks the launch of FROM NOWHERE with TBWA\NZ, a fully remote global agency team working from different countries and continents on New Zealand clients. Founded by multi-award-winning creatives Ashley Wilding and Daniel Davison, FROM NOWHERE is currently based nowhere, in London.
Batman Has Swooped In & Dethroned Joe Rogan As The Podcast King
Batman has dethroned Joe Rogan as the podcast king & the jokes are writing themselves. Which saves B&T writing them.
Compass Studio Launches The Good Comp, Supporting All Those In Need
Independent PR and Marketing agency Compass Studio launches pitch competition for impact-led organisations to secure a year’s worth of pro-bono work.
Reddit Introduces New Team ‘X’ To Help With The Inclusion Of New Features Such As Blockchain Support
Popular social platform Reddit has announced the creation of ‘Reddit X’, a team devoted to creating new features for the platform including audio, chat, blockchain, and other premium offerings. Reddit has also welcomed Adriel Frederick as as Vice President of Product Management for Reddit X. Bringing more than 15 years of leadership and expertise in […]
Spotify Launches Australia’s First ‘Pod Club’, More Than Talk
If you feel old for not knowing what a pod club is, fret not, we had to google it ourselves while writing this article.
Ads Might Be Coming To Netflix Sooner Than Planned
Get set for ads on Netflix! And if ScoMo gets re-elected, possibly get set for them on the ABC as well.
Check It Out! All The Pics From The 2022 TikTok Young Lions Ceremony
They're young, talented & they'll be after a pay rise soon. It's a photo homage to the 2022 TikTok Young Lions winners!
Michael Rowland Takes A Swipe At The Today Show Amidst ABC’s News Breakfast Momentous Ratings Win
Oh, no! The breakfast shows are squabbling with one another. Well, not Kochie, he's still got laryngitis.
PDPR Wins Contract With Australian Institute Of Quantity Surveyors
PDPR has nabbed AIQS after a successful run with NAWIC and driving B&T writers GDFC.
Winners Announced For This Year’s Research Got Talent Awards
The Australian Data and Insights Association and the global ESOMAR Foundation today announced the Australian winner for the Research Got Talent award.
Ipsos Announces Two Senior Appointments As Its National Footprint Grows
Ipsos Australia and New Zealand CEO, Simon Wake, today announced two senior appointments for the leading market research company, as its national footprint grows.
The Volte Shares Insight Into Dark Fashion Undercurrent During Australian Fashion Week
It wouldn't be an Australian Fashion Week without a controversy! Thankfully, it's not underfed models this time around.
End Of An Era: Apple Bids Farewell To The iPod
The Apple iPod is no more! Meaning, hipsters will soon be paying five times the price for one on Facebook Marketplace.
Special Channels Fabio & Laughs For Latest Work For ANZ
Home loans need not be their usual depressing, soul crushing hell, as new ANZ Bank ad valiantly plays for laughs.
Tuesday TV Wrap: A Current Affair Continues To Beat The Competition Bringing In 668,000 Viewers
Lego Masters beats MasterChef for top entertainment show of Monday. Let's call Big Brother a "fashionably late" third.
Sportsbet Spoofs The Election As It Goes In-House For Ads So Bad They’re Fabulous
Sportsbet delivering the election laughs we all need. Not that Katter, Pauline & Clive aren't tickling the funny bone.
“I Guess I Could Reverse The Ban!” Musk Says He “Might” Let Donald Trump Back On Twitter
This does ask will Trump have a second run at the presidency? Or will he be thwarted by Democrat hopeful, Meghan Markle?
Fantastic Furniture Plays Up Its Aussie Made Credentials In New Work From Connecting Plots
Fantastic Furniture plugs its Aussie-made credentials in new work & takes a clear swipe at its Swedish-made competitor.
Triton Podcast Ranker: Hamish & Andy Reign Supreme & Nine’s Melissa Caddick Podcast Makes A Splash
The sooner they turn the Melissa Caddick story into a film starring Nikki Webster as her missing foot, the better.
Hungry Jack’s Raises A Whopping $1.52 Million For Make-A-Wish
Wishes granted include a number four, a number nine large, two number thirty-four's, and a large soda.
Havas Media Appoints Brendon Peters To Lead The Agency’s Ecommerce Offering
Havas names Brendon Peters as head of its new ecommerce offering. Stops short of accepting office courier deliveries.
BuzzFeed Australia Picks Nathan Willbourn-Trevett As Latest Head Of APAC Region
After reading this, everyone is obligated to head over to BuzzFeed and find out what steamed vegetable they are.
Hilary Duff In The Buff On The Cover Of Women’s Health Is A Sight To Behold
It's Hilary Duff like you've never seen her before! Unless, of course, you're Mr Duff, that is.
How To Properly Measure A Brand’s eCommerce Performance Across Key Retailers
Resolution Digital's Gavin McCoy is here to break down the results of a recent AusPost industry report.