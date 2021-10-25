“The Veggies Are Better…!” Burger King Launches First 100% Vegan Restaurant
Plant-based burgers have been the ‘in’ thing for a lot of the fast-food chains in recent times as they chase a greener and more health conscious customer.
And, admittedly, some have been far better at it than others. As an example, McDonald’s Australia axed its McVeggie burger back in July after it failed to excite customers after two years on the menu.
One brand that’s persisted and, arguably, pioneered the plant-based protein space has been Burger King who has just announced one of its stores is going completely meat-free.
Its outlet in Spain’s capital Madrid is set to host a completely vegetarian storefront on a one month trial and is to be rebranded as Vurger King.
The restaurant will feature all of Burger King’s plant-based menu items, although some items will still contain animal-based ingredients such as cheese and mayonnaise; however, vegan customers can ask for those ingredients to be removed from the order.
Customers can order the plant-based Whopper, vegan chicken nuggets, and the new Long Vegetal, a plant-based alternative to Burger King’s signature Long Chicken Sandwich.
Although just a trial, the plan is to introduce the idea in other European cities in the coming months.
A Burger King spokesperson commented: “We want to reach both people who base their diet on vegetable products and those who do eat meat but want to reduce their consumption.”
Os presentamos nuestra nueva #LongVegetal, disponible en todos los restaurantes. ¿Veis como al final no era ninguna cagada? pic.twitter.com/biqBRsUO6N
— Burger King (@burgerking_es) October 19, 2021
Please login with linkedin to commentBurger King Vegan
Latest News
Monday TV Wrap: Australian Story 25th Birthday Revisits Iconic Episode
Last night’s Australian Story celebrated 25 years of the show by asking fans to vote for their favourite episode. The selected episode focused on the story of Gayle Shann, who lost one of her arms and the use of the other in a traumatising farm accident, and her husband Mac. Last night’s episode was the third time […]
Kmart Launches Holiday Campaign “All Kinds Of Christmas” Via DDB Melbourne
Kmart is celebrating all kinds of Christmases in a new holiday campaign out of DDB Melbourne. The 60” spot takes Kmart in a new direction by leaning on emotional brand storytelling, and tapping into the truth that Christmas looks different in every Australian home. Brought to life by Exit Films’ Stefan Hunt, the campaign celebrates […]
Google Launches Campaign Supporting Aussie Small Businesses, Via Emotive
In the last year, Google has helped 1.3 million Aussie small businesses to connect with customers, digitize and grow. But Google’s impact doesn’t stop with those 1.3 million Australian businesses, it starts with them. When Google helps small businesses grow, their people grow too.
Affinity Study Reveals Big-Name Brands Were Winners During Lockdown
Many well-known brands responded well to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to consumers, a new survey released today by independent digital agency AFFINITY today reveals.
Cruise Through The Peak Season With The Ultimate Guide To World-Class Shipping
From sales to products and even warehouses, businesses are looking to optimise the eCommerce user experience, and rightly so! But one pivotal piece of the puzzle is often overlooked: shipping. More consumers are shopping online than ever before. Thanks in part to the pandemic, over 80 per cent of consumers now go online to buy, […]
NSW Rural Fire Service Warns Community To “Live Bush Fire Ready”, Via Wunderman Thompson
As Bush Fire season begins, the NSW Rural Fire Service launches its latest campaign to encourage people to plan and prepare. The campaign was led by Wunderman Thompson Australia, the recently reappointed lead Strategy & Creative Agency for the NSW Rural Fire service – seeing the agency hold the account for its ninth year following […]
SCA Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Clarkson Named On 2021 CMO50
SCA chief marketing officer Nikki Clarkson has been recognised as one of the top 50 marketers in Australia on the prestigious 2021 CMO50 list for the second consecutive year. Clarkson is also the only media industry executive to be recognised as one of the nation’s best marketers. Now in its seventh year, CMO50 recognises Australia’s […]
Kids Online Safety Site TotallyAwesome Appoints Alfie Leitao As CTO
Alfred (Alfie) Leitao has been appointed chief technology officer of TotallyAwesome, a leading digital-engagement company helping brands safely interact with kids, teens and their parents on the internet. Leitao will join the business’ senior leadership team and will be based in Sydney. “Our engagement with brands wanting to appropriately connect with kids and teens is […]
Carat & UNICEF Australia Unveil Global Vax Initiative “Give The World A Shot” Campaign
Carat, a dentsu company, and UNICEF Australia have today embarked on phase two of the successful campaign ‘Give the World a Shot’, to drive donations from Australians to ensure vaccine equity for all. The agency also called on the business community to get behind this initiative.
Katy Perry’s Festive Spot For Gap Is The Cheesy, Pop Fun You Need In Your Life
American youth brand Gap has enlisted none other than Katy Petty to front its annual Christmas campaign. Called “All Together Now”, the 37-year-old singer has even recorded a version of The Beatles’ All You Need Is Love for the minute-long spot. For every stream of Perry’s track on Spotify, Gap has promised to donate $US1 […]
MyDeal Breaks Out Devo’s Classic ‘Whip It’ In Funky New Brand Work From 72AndSunny
Online marketplace MyDeal has unveiled its biggest brand campaign with the new tagline, “MyDeal it!”. The campaign is set to a unique version of the iconic Devo track Whip It, and was created in collaboration with creative agency 72andSunny. The integrated brand campaign launched on Sunday, October 24th, just two months after MyDeal revealed its […]
GroupM Partners With Hogarth To Launch A Global Addressable Content Practice
GroupM has announced a global partnership with WPP sister agency Hogarth to launch an Addressable Content Practice (ACP) – a global performance media collaboration. This practice combines the group’s leading addressable media offering with Hogarth’s content creation capabilities to provide a harmonised global addressable content service that helps clients deliver more data-driven, highly personalised advertising […]
Four Barriers To Overcome For Disruptive Innovation
Zoe Aitken (main photo) is the head of consulting at behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. In this guest post, Aitken says some of the best ideas come in dark times and, suggests, COVID maybe the excuse you need to instigate […]
Repco Unveils “Bringin’ The Bathurst” Campaign Via Thinkerbell
With its rich heritage in motor racing, The Bathurst 1000 is finally in the hands of a brand that lives and breathes the sport. To celebrate, Repco is Bringin’ the Bathurst to absolutely everything they do. The Bathurst 1000 has always been more than a race. The iconic event at Mount Panorama is a symbol […]
Indie Agency SPEED Strengthens Leadership Team
Having double in size during 2021, SPEED has appointed Kaylene Tunney and Steph Marshall to their leadership team
Gulf Western Oil Launches “Go The Distance” Campaign Via The Monkeys
Not only do The Monkeys have fossil fuel clients, it's got meat clients, too. Still, hasn't impacted its cool cachet.
The Zoo Republic & Sanitarium Change The Game With Their Latest Weet-Bix Prize-Bowl AR Promotion
Sanitarium Australia and The Zoo Republic have teamed up to develop and launch a new and exciting cricket promotion, to be found on Weet-Bix packs across the nation. Building on Weet-Bix’s affiliation with cricket superstars Ellyse Perry and Marnus Labuschagne, the promotion features AR technology to bring the cricket pitch to the breakfast table.
Boomtown Prepares To Welcome 4.7 Million City Citizens To Regional Australia This Summer
B&T loves the regionals in summer. That said, we don't like the sweaty drives & snaking traffic jams to said regionals.
Violet Crumble Caramel Milk Splashes Onto Shelves
Violet Crumble Caramel Milk has arrived and it's a testimony to food technologists & artificial sweetening everywhere.
Post-it Brand And Dig Launch Campaign To Bring Back Collaboration & Creativity
Whenever B&T's having a brainstorm, we reach for the Post-It Notes. Or, the beer coaster, which is typically closer.
Carbon Creative Creates “For All of Us”, An Indigenous Campaign To Address Vaccine Hesitancy
Let's face it, COVID does not discriminate. Unlike warts, cold sores and thrush, which can all be a bit discriminatory.
Independent Agency Indago Digital Adds Four New Clients
Indago Digital has announced four new client wins, as the independent agency continues its growth trajectory. Indago’s new clients are P&N Bank, Oneflare, salary packaging company Smartgroup, and charity Kids Giving Back. The agency will handle a combination of SEO and paid search for each client. Indago’s digital managing director, Gary Nissim (pictured above), said: “The […]
Comedy Troupe The Chaser Rebrand NAB To NOB & Says It’s “Looking Forward To Getting Sued”
The Chaser roasts NAB over 'greenwashing' claims. Which is arguably better than the ACCC's money laundering claims.
Nine Out Of 10 Aussies In Favour Of Laws Mandating Truth In Political Advertising
Nine out of 10 Aussies want truth in political ads. Are far less bothered by truth in breakfast cereal & fast food ads.
“Goosed By A Gobbler!” TV Reporter Hilariously Attacked By Marauding Flock Of Turkeys Live To Air
Reporter attacked by flock of turkeys. Already eyeing sage and apple stuffing and cranberry sauce as delicious revenge.
Virgin Australia Launches New Campaign To Capitalise On Reopening, Via The Precinct
It's been so long even B&T's pining for Virgin's departure delays, overpriced drinks and soggy inflight sandwiches.
Wunderman Thompson Australia Appointed Digital Experience Agency For United Nations Development Program Campaign
Here's another great example of agencies doing good. Although the evil does tend to be the funner pitch to work on.
Sunday TV Wrap: The Block Tops The Charts With 1.1 Million Viewers
Dami Im has the voice of an angel, but she can't cook for shit judging by last night's Celeb MasterChef elimination.
Bastion Research Finds That Victorian’s Optimism Has Rebounded, But Anxiety Is Rising As Victoria Reopens
Study finds Victorians increasingly anxious about reopening. Even more anxious about Dan Andrews' North Face jackets.
Jessica Alba’s & Zac Efron’s Latest Adventure For Dubai Tourism Drops
Zac and Jess' fifth instalment for Dubai Tourism is here! And here's you thinking they were getting samey by the fourth.