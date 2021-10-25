“The Veggies Are Better…!” Burger King Launches First 100% Vegan Restaurant

Plant-based burgers have been the ‘in’ thing for a lot of the fast-food chains in recent times as they chase a greener and more health conscious customer.

And, admittedly, some have been far better at it than others. As an example, McDonald’s Australia axed its McVeggie burger back in July after it failed to excite customers after two years on the menu.

One brand that’s persisted and, arguably, pioneered the plant-based protein space has been Burger King who has just announced one of its stores is going completely meat-free.

Its outlet in Spain’s capital Madrid is set to host a completely vegetarian storefront on a one month trial and is to be rebranded as Vurger King.

The restaurant will feature all of Burger King’s plant-based menu items, although some items will still contain animal-based ingredients such as cheese and mayonnaise; however, vegan customers can ask for those ingredients to be removed from the order.

Customers can order the plant-based Whopper, vegan chicken nuggets, and the new Long Vegetal, a plant-based alternative to Burger King’s signature Long Chicken Sandwich.

Although just a trial, the plan is to introduce the idea in other European cities in the coming months.

A Burger King spokesperson commented: “We want to reach both people who base their diet on vegetable products and those who do eat meat but want to reduce their consumption.”

Os presentamos nuestra nueva #LongVegetal, disponible en todos los restaurantes. ¿Veis como al final no era ninguna cagada? pic.twitter.com/biqBRsUO6N — Burger King (@burgerking_es) October 19, 2021