“The Veggies Are Better…!” Burger King Launches First 100% Vegan Restaurant

“The Veggies Are Better…!” Burger King Launches First 100% Vegan Restaurant
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Plant-based burgers have been the ‘in’ thing for a lot of the fast-food chains in recent times as they chase a greener and more health conscious customer.

And, admittedly, some have been far better at it than others. As an example, McDonald’s Australia axed its McVeggie burger back in July after it failed to excite customers after two years on the menu.

One brand that’s persisted and, arguably, pioneered the plant-based protein space has been Burger King who has just announced one of its stores is going completely meat-free.

Its outlet in Spain’s capital Madrid is set to host a completely vegetarian storefront on a one month trial and is to be rebranded as Vurger King.

The restaurant will feature all of Burger King’s plant-based menu items, although some items will still contain animal-based ingredients such as cheese and mayonnaise; however, vegan customers can ask for those ingredients to be removed from the order.

Customers can order the plant-based Whopper, vegan chicken nuggets, and the new Long Vegetal, a plant-based alternative to Burger King’s signature Long Chicken Sandwich.

Although just a trial, the plan is to introduce the idea in other European cities in the coming months.

A Burger King spokesperson commented: “We want to reach both people who base their diet on vegetable products and those who do eat meat but want to reduce their consumption.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Burger King Vegan

Latest News

Monday TV Wrap: Australian Story 25th Birthday Revisits Iconic Episode
  • Media

Monday TV Wrap: Australian Story 25th Birthday Revisits Iconic Episode

Last night’s Australian Story celebrated 25 years of the show by asking fans to vote for their favourite episode. The selected episode focused on the story of Gayle Shann, who lost one of her arms and the use of the other in a traumatising farm accident, and her husband Mac. Last night’s episode was the third time […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Kmart Launches Holiday Campaign “All Kinds Of Christmas” Via DDB Melbourne
  • Campaigns

Kmart Launches Holiday Campaign “All Kinds Of Christmas” Via DDB Melbourne

Kmart is celebrating all kinds of Christmases in a new holiday campaign out of DDB Melbourne. The 60” spot takes Kmart in a new direction by leaning on emotional brand storytelling, and tapping into the truth that Christmas looks different in every Australian home. Brought to life by Exit Films’ Stefan Hunt, the campaign celebrates […]

Google Launches Campaign Supporting Aussie Small Businesses, Via Emotive
  • Campaigns

Google Launches Campaign Supporting Aussie Small Businesses, Via Emotive

In the last year, Google has helped 1.3 million Aussie small businesses to connect with customers, digitize and grow. But Google’s impact doesn’t stop with those 1.3 million Australian businesses, it starts with them. When Google helps small businesses grow, their people grow too.

Front Door of House with Stack of Delivery Boxes from Online Ordering and E-commerce
  • Partner Content

Cruise Through The Peak Season With The Ultimate Guide To World-Class Shipping

From sales to products and even warehouses, businesses are looking to optimise the eCommerce user experience, and rightly so! But one pivotal piece of the puzzle is often overlooked: shipping. More consumers are shopping online than ever before. Thanks in part to the pandemic, over 80 per cent of consumers now go online to buy, […]

Partner Content

by ShipStation

SCA Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Clarkson Named On 2021 CMO50
  • Media

SCA Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Clarkson Named On 2021 CMO50

SCA chief marketing officer Nikki Clarkson has been recognised as one of the top 50 marketers in Australia on the prestigious 2021 CMO50 list for the second consecutive year. Clarkson is also the only media industry executive to be recognised as one of the nation’s best marketers. Now in its seventh year, CMO50 recognises Australia’s […]

Kids Online Safety Site TotallyAwesome Appoints Alfie Leitao As CTO
  • Technology

Kids Online Safety Site TotallyAwesome Appoints Alfie Leitao As CTO

Alfred (Alfie) Leitao has been appointed chief technology officer of TotallyAwesome, a leading digital-engagement company helping brands safely interact with kids, teens and their parents on the internet. Leitao will join the business’ senior leadership team and will be based in Sydney. “Our engagement with brands wanting to appropriately connect with kids and teens is […]

Katy Perry’s Festive Spot For Gap Is The Cheesy, Pop Fun You Need In Your Life
  • Campaigns

Katy Perry’s Festive Spot For Gap Is The Cheesy, Pop Fun You Need In Your Life

American youth brand Gap has enlisted none other than Katy Petty to front its annual Christmas campaign. Called “All Together Now”, the 37-year-old singer has even recorded a version of The Beatles’ All You Need Is Love for the minute-long spot. For every stream of Perry’s track on Spotify, Gap has promised to donate $US1 […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
MyDeal Breaks Out Devo’s Classic ‘Whip It’ In Funky New Brand Work From 72AndSunny
  • Campaigns

MyDeal Breaks Out Devo’s Classic ‘Whip It’ In Funky New Brand Work From 72AndSunny

Online marketplace MyDeal has unveiled its biggest brand campaign with the new tagline, “MyDeal it!”. The campaign is set to a unique version of the iconic Devo track Whip It, and was created in collaboration with creative agency 72andSunny. The integrated brand campaign launched on Sunday, October 24th, just two months after MyDeal revealed its […]

GroupM Partners With Hogarth To Launch A Global Addressable Content Practice
  • Media

GroupM Partners With Hogarth To Launch A Global Addressable Content Practice

GroupM has announced a global partnership with WPP sister agency Hogarth to launch an Addressable Content Practice (ACP) – a global performance media collaboration. This practice combines the group’s leading addressable media offering with Hogarth’s content creation capabilities to provide a harmonised global addressable content service that helps clients deliver more data-driven, highly personalised advertising […]

Four Barriers To Overcome For Disruptive Innovation
  • Opinion

Four Barriers To Overcome For Disruptive Innovation

Zoe Aitken (main photo) is the head of consulting at behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. In this guest post, Aitken says some of the best ideas come in dark times and, suggests, COVID maybe the excuse you need to instigate […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Repco Unveils “Bringin’ The Bathurst” Campaign Via Thinkerbell
  • Campaigns

Repco Unveils “Bringin’ The Bathurst” Campaign Via Thinkerbell

With its rich heritage in motor racing, The Bathurst 1000 is finally in the hands of a brand that lives and breathes the sport. To celebrate, Repco is Bringin’ the Bathurst to absolutely everything they do. The Bathurst 1000 has always been more than a race. The iconic event at Mount Panorama is a symbol […]

The Zoo Republic & Sanitarium Change The Game With Their Latest Weet-Bix Prize-Bowl AR Promotion
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

The Zoo Republic & Sanitarium Change The Game With Their Latest Weet-Bix Prize-Bowl AR Promotion

Sanitarium Australia and The Zoo Republic have teamed up to develop and launch a new and exciting cricket promotion, to be found on Weet-Bix packs across the nation. Building on Weet-Bix’s affiliation with cricket superstars Ellyse Perry and Marnus Labuschagne, the promotion features AR technology to bring the cricket pitch to the breakfast table.

Independent Agency Indago Digital Adds Four New Clients
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Independent Agency Indago Digital Adds Four New Clients

Indago Digital has announced four new client wins, as the independent agency continues its growth trajectory. Indago’s new clients are P&N Bank, Oneflare, salary packaging company Smartgroup, and charity Kids Giving Back. The agency will handle a combination of SEO and paid search for each client. Indago’s digital managing director, Gary Nissim (pictured above), said: “The […]