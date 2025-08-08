The Trade Desk Posts 19% Revenue Increase But Slowing Growth Sparks Share Plunge

The Trade Desk has delivered a second-quarter revenue of USD $694 million, up 19 per cent year-over-year, but down sharply from the 26% growth rate it posted in the same quarter last year.

The deceleration, combined with slightly weaker margins and guidance that fell short of market hopes, triggered a brutal investor sell-off, sending the stock down nearly 29% in after-hours trading.

Net income for the quarter came in at USD $90 million, a modest rise from USD $85 million in Q2 2024, while adjusted EBITDA reached USD $271 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin slipped to 39% from 41% a year earlier.

CEO Jeff Green said that the first half has been “defined by meaningful innovation across our platform” with ongoing investment in the company’s Kokai AI platform, connected TV, and retail media integrations.

“Kokai is helping advertisers drive better results by integrating more data into every decision, using AI as a co-pilot, and unlocking the full potential of first-party data. We’ve also made significant progress in CTV, retail media, and the supply chain, empowering the world’s largest brands and agencies to reach audiences across the open internet. With continued innovation in Kokai, growing adoption of OpenPath, and deeper partnerships across the ecosystem, we’re delivering exceptional value to our clients and helping to strengthen the open internet in the process,” Green said.

The Trade Desk also touted new or expanded partnerships with Visa in Australia and New Zealand, Instacart and Snowflake, as well as strong customer retention rates above 95% for the 11th year in a row.

The company spent USD $261 million buying back its own stock during the quarter.

Despite the upbeat tone from the company, the stock closed at USD $88.33 on Wednesday before plunging to USD $62.88 after the earnings release.

For Q3, the company forecast at least USD $717 million in revenue and USD $277 million in adjusted EBITDA, but refrained from providing GAAP net income guidance.