The Trade Desk Data: Olympics Offers Unrivalled ‘Feel Good’ Moment For Advertisers

New research conducted by The Trade Desk has revealed that all eyes will be on Paris next month, with the vast majority (80 per cent) of Aussies planning to tune into the largest global sporting event and a third of the population planning to watch as much of the global sporting event as they possibly can.

More than half of the population (56 percent) will be tuning in to specific events, providing advertisers with an unrivalled opportunity to reach a huge audience. Summer sports offer audiences an opportunity to come together to celebrate our world’s best sporting talent.

Not only does the event provide feel-good mass audience appeal, it also presents the opportunity to capture a highly engaged audience. The research found that those planning to follow summer sports spend over 70 per cent of their time online on the open internet, with streaming audio and video accounting for the largest share of time spent online. Earlier this year, The Trade Desk’s ‘Not all time online is equal’ report uncovered that Aussie consumers are much more engaged on these channels versus ‘walled gardens,’ such as social media, where automated algorithm content sees consumers passively consuming content.

“The summer sports provide brands with an unparalleled opportunity to connect with an audience in a positive, feel-good setting. Live sports have long been synonymous with a passionate, actively engaged audience and Paris will be no exception, emerging as one of the most watched events of the year. For brands that want to reach audiences where they’re intentionally spending time and are more likely to trust the ads they encounter, this is the place to be,” James Bayes, vice president ANZ at The Trade Desk said.

Digging deeper into channel mix, the report found that whilst linear TV remains the primary choice for viewers (67 per cent), channels on the open internet such as news and sports websites, as well as streaming/video on demand (BVOD) services, are second-most common channels for Aussies intending to tune in (29 per cent each). This highlights the rapid growth of the open internet. BVOD has experienced a staggering 93 percent surge since the 2021 edition of the events, while news and sports websites have witnessed a remarkable 61 percent growth, underscoring their continued upward trajectory among sports enthusiasts.

When it comes to capturing the attention of the nation, 63 percent of Aussies intend to watch this year’s swimming events. With reports predicting that our nation’s swimming athletes will bag the most gold medals this year, national pride and anticipation will be at an all-time high.