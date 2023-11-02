The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!
The TikTok Awards, presented by CeraVe is on Wednesday, 6 December at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion, bringing together the most-loved creators, the biggest viral trends, and the most talked-about moments from 2023.
The TikTok Awards will also be streamed LIVE on @tiktok_australia from 7pm AEDT, and available to stream on BINGE from Sunday 10 December 2023 AEDT.
This year, fan-favourite media personality Abbie Chatfield, and 2022 Creator of the Year and TikTok sensation, Kat Clark, will join much loved Logie-award-winning TV host Tony Armstrong as hosts for the evening. There’ll be 10 awards presented on the night – meaning even more creators that you know and love will be joining the party. From the comedy creators who have had us laughing all year long, to the music acts that lived rent-free in our minds, we’re excited to be celebrating even more incredible creators as part of this year’s TikTok Awards!
Host of BINGE Original FBoy Island, Abbie Chatfield, said: “I can’t wait for the inaugural TikTok Awards! I love that TikTok is a platform that celebrates so many different niches and encourages creativity. It’s going to be an amazing night of music, dancing, comedy, and so much more, so you’ll have to tune in to find out what tricks we have up our sleeve!”
2022 TikTok Creator of the Year, Kat Clark, said: “Taking out the top award last year was such a massive privilege, and has really supercharged my career both on and off TikTok. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be returning for this year’s Awards to join Abbie & Tony to host the night!”
Vote for your favourites
Fans will be able to vote for their favourite creators and videos via the TikTok app, with the winners to be crowned on the night. Voting opens today, Wednesday, 1 November, and will continue until 1 December – visit the TikTok Awards hub in-app for more information (access the hub via the TikTok app for the best voting experience).
The Nominees
Without further ado, introducing the nominees for this year’s TikTok Awards!
Creator of the Year – The biggest award of the night, only one can be crowned the TikTok Creator of the Year!
- Andy Hearnden – @andy_cooks
- Angelo Marasigan – @_angelomarasigan
- Indy Clinton – @indyclinton
- Tom Forrest – @outbacktom
- Sophia Begg – @sophadophaa
Video of the Year – The TikTok videos that became viral global sensations, and we all know and became trends of their own.
- Andrew Davie – Fitzroy Garage Party
- Daen Lia Kelly – ASMR Garlic Bread
- Darren Ford – Frod the Frog
TikTok for Good – Celebrating the creators who share our passion for driving positive change within the community, from heartwarming moments to initiatives that empower.
- The Black As Crew – @blackas
- Sean Skeels & Marley Whatarau – @getdownwithsandm
- Jenna Hudson – @jennawiththepink
Comedy Creator of the Year – These creators have us in stitches day in and day out, and are the comedy kings and queens of TikTok.
- Maddy Macrae – @maddy_macrae_
- Tom Reese & Kell Reese – @reesebros
- Jimmy Rees – @jimmyrees
Sport Creator of the Year – AKA The Wow Factor Award: for the sports players who push the boundaries of human ability and inspire us all.
- CommBank Matildas – @matildas
- Kennedy Cherrington – @kennedycherrington
- Christian Petracca – @christianpetracca_5
Music Act of the Year – Celebrating the music artists who have made a global impact this year, and that we can’t get out of our heads!
- Peach PRC – @peachprc
- Go-Jo – @heyimgojo
- Kim Dracula – @kimdrac
- Kylie Minogue – @kylieminogue
LIVE Creator of the Year – You know them, you love them, and they share their lives, LIVE on TikTok!
- Shirina Holmatova – @shirinaholmatova1
- Paaka Davis – @paakadavis
- Louis Parcell – @parsl3y
NZ Creator of the Year – For the first time, New Zealand’s Creator of the Year will be recognised, showcasing the best of Aotearoa.
- Simeon Fiapule – @uce_gang6
- Judah Metu-Teaukura – @judaxx
- The Royal Family Dance Crew – @theroyalfamilydancecrew
International Creator of the Year – It’s not just Aussies and Kiwis who have captured our attention – this year we’ll be crowning our favourite international creator for the first time!
- Chris Olsen – @chris
- Maddie Jepson – @maddiegracejepson
- Francis Bourgeois – @francis.bourgeois
TikTok Business of the Year – #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt! These small business owners have been making big moves on the small screen.
- Vincent Lim – @dimsimlim
- Yasmin Brisbane – @yasminbrisbane
- Sarah Emilia – @sarahemiliaofficial
