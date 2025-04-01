AdvertisingNewsletter

The Sweetshop Welcomes Director Jesse James Mcelroy To Its Australia Roster

Jesse James McElroy.

The Sweetshop has welcomed Jesse James McElroy to its Australia roster.

Since stepping behind the camera in 2015, Jesse has directed standout work for Volkswagen, MasterCard, McDonald’s, Unilever, Catch and Bankwest.

“Jesse and I go back to our younger and better-looking days. It’s a real joy to be getting the band back together” Greg Fyson, global head of director development, said.

“He’s always had a brilliant ability to bring ideas to life with wit, craft, and just the right amount of mischief. I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome him to The Sweetshop family”.

“I have enjoyed watching Jesse evolve his unique style and craft a compelling body of work over the last few years. Very excited that the stars have aligned and he will add to our incredible roster of directors,” Edward Pontifex, managing director and executive producer of The Sweetshop Australia added.

“When I got the call, I was absolutely thrilled to finally be joining the number one textile production company in all of northern Ganshuur Province. Took me a few days to realise it was actually The Sweetshop, the world-class production company… not Sweatshop. Still, I’m here now, and even though I won’t be operating a six-head embroidery machine on 12-hour shifts, I’m very excited to be part of the team,” McElroy.

