Breakout The Quiche! It’s The Best & Worst Of Brands Commemorating Charles’ Coronation
Some 350 million people around the globe are expected to tune-in for Kings Charles’ Coronation that kicks off at 8pm on Saturday AEST.
Impressive as the numbers are, it’s important to remember the Queen’s funeral managed a global TV audience of four billion, while the final of December’s FIFA World Cup pulled 1.5 billion eyeballs.
Since Charles ascended to the throne back in September, support from the Monarchy in the UK has actually dropped to just 44 per cent, while 25 per cent of Brits say they are indifferent to it, and 29 per cent stated they had a negative view.
Still, that’s not stopped a number of British brands from attempting to cash in, unveiling their very own Coronation-themed products.
Fabled British retailer Marks & Spencer expects to sell more than a million commemorative tea and shortbread tins, as well as 255,000 metres of its “Union Jack Coronation Bunting” for the thousands of street parties expected across the country.
Some in the family will cash in too. Carole Middleton, mother of the Duchess of Cambridge, is selling items through her Party Pieces company, including flag bunting at £4.99 ($A9.40) for three metres.
According to London research firm Hall & Partners, the success of any Coronation-themed brand is its ability to fly the nostalgia flag.
The agency’s research found that 81 per cent of Brits and 83 per cent of Americans said they enjoy things that reminded them of the past.
And 65 per cent responded in the affirmative when asked if they were more likely to buy from brands that they remember from their childhood. Younger generations, aged 16 to 34 years, were even more likely to do this (74 per cent in the UK and 70 per cent in the US).
Kurt Stuhllemmer, partner at Hall & Partners, said: “Invoking positive emotions with nostalgic marketing campaigns is a powerful way for brands to connect with people but should be used in moderation and with sensitivity to avoid coming across as outdated or tone-deaf.”
Anyway, in honour of Australia’s new King, here B&T presents the best (and possibly worst) of brands flying the Coronation flag. Check them out below:
McDonalds launches limited edition gold Coronation ring
Macca’s in the UK is getting into the Coronation spirit unveiling a competition that sees customers go into a draw for the chance to win one of 50 nine carat commemorative signet rings.
For the romantics among us, the ring comes with the Macca’s logo and the Royal Family’s insignia.
And it doesn’t stop there. The fast food chain will be lowering the cost of some menu items to help celebrate the big day, while it has also teamed up with the Philharmonic Orchestra to record a special Coronation version of its famous “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle.
Heinz launches ‘Kingchup’ commemorative tomato sauce
Planning on some hot chips to celebrate Australia’s new King? Well, condiments purveyor Heinz has got just the accompaniment – a specially named, limited edition ‘Kingchup’ tomato sauce.
Each bottle is numbered uniquely – making each of them one of a kind. According to Heinz, number one has been sent off to King Charles III himself.
“Based on previous demand for Heinz limited edition products, we expect these to sell out fast,” the company said in a statement. “If you want to be one of the few to get your hands on a bottle, you’ll have to be quick!”
Celebrations unveils monster chocolate Charles bust
Confectionery brand Celebrations has unveiled a life-size bust of King Charles III made entirely of chocolate. The tasty but meltable sculpture – which took a month to create and weighs over 23 kilos – was carefully constructed by chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke using 3000 individual chocolates from Celebrations tubs.
“The team studied hours of footage of the King to capture his true likeness and the resemblance is uncanny,” Celebrations senior brand manager Emily Owen proudly delcared.
However, it remains unclear what fate awaits the cocoa-ladened King.
The Times plays the nostalgia card in new campaign
UK newspaper The Times and The Sunday Times are celebrating the Coronation with a new campaign highlighting the historic nature of the event.
Called “The wait is over”, the campaign shows a young Charles and reminds its readers that he’s actually been King-in-waiting for over 70 years.
“Our journalism provides everything people need to savour this special moment in history and our campaign aims to capture the sense of anticipation about the event,” The Times marketing director, Louise Agran said.
Grocer Tesco opens commemorative pop-up pub
Tesco is opening a pop-up pub in London’s Farringdon after temporarily re-naming a real pub, The Castle, as “The King in the Castle” for Thursday and Friday this week. The usual drinks will be served, as well as a trifle-inspired Bellini. All proceeds will go to The Prince’s Trust charity.
Meanwhile, in 60 participating Tesco stores, shoppers will be able to take a photograph and pose like a king on a gilded Tesco-branded throne while being served finger sandwiches, gin and tonic and other British food and drinks.
Artist makes portrait of King Charles out of Marmite on toast
An artist has “raised a toast” to the new King by creating a portrait of Charles’ face using 42 slices of white bread and a large jar of Marmite.
Nathan Wyburn, 33, an artist from Cardiff, said he wanted to celebrate Coronation week by using ingredients from the King’s favourite sandwich spread.
Wyburn said: “When I found out that the King himself actually loves Marmite as part of his favourite sandwich, that seemed even more fitting to know that he would totally approve of this.”
Uber unveils its own Coronation carriage
Ride share platform Uber is getting in on the Coronation action, getting its hands on a gold-plated carriage to ferry Charles fans around central London.
The company’s ‘Coronation Carriage’ will operate right up until Saturday’s big day at London green spot, Dulwich Park, with slots available to book via the Uber app.
Uber UK general manager Andrew Brem commented: “What better way to celebrate one of the most significant events of 2023 by riding like King Charles III in a horse drawn carriage. We’re always looking for new ways to add a little Uber magic to peoples journeys, so we are over the moon to be able to bring the Coronation Carriage to Uber.”
IKEA launch Coronation commemorative chicken meatballs
What better way to celebrate the King’s big day than from a bad dose of indigestion from IKEA.
In honour of Charles, the Swedish DIY store in the UK has rejigged its meatball recipe to reveal its Coronation chicken balls which appear to be meatballs with a curry-inspired sauce.
IKEA claim the recipe dates back to Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation back in 1953.
IKEA’s not actually selling them in its in-store restaurants, rather it’s encouraging Brits to make the dish for any accompanying street parties and the likes. Here’s the recipe below for anyone who’s possibly interested.
INGREDIENTS (serves 4-6)
For the chicken meatballs:
500g HUVUDROLL chicken meatballs or plant balls
For the Coronation sauce:
200g mayonnaise (or plant-based alternative)
100g Greek yoghurt (or plant-based alternative)
2 tbsp medium curry powder
2 heaped tbsp mango chutney
a pinch of cayenne pepper
1 tsp lemon juice
65g sultanas
40g dried apricots, finely chopped
1 tbsp chopped coriander
METHOD
Heat the balls (chicken or plant) in a frying pan with cooking oil at medium heat for 8–10 minutes, turning regularly.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix the mayonnaise (or plant-based alternative), Greek yoghurt (or plant-based alternative), curry powder, mango chutney, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, sultanas and apricots. Season to taste and add more lemon juice if needed.
On a plate, layer the cooked meatballs on top of the sauce.
Sprinkle on coriander. Serve hot or cold, and enjoy!
Please login with linkedin to commentIkea King Charles coronation King Charles Coronation brands McDonald's Uber
Latest News
Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]
Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]
Musk Worried About Microsoft Control Of OpenAI; Microsoft CEO Maintains It’s Not Finished
The major talking point to be gleaned from this is that even Elon Musk is worried about tech gone crazy for a change.
Thursday TV Ratings: Viewers Sign Up For MasterChef’s Barramundi
Australia's gift to the culinary word, the barramundi, showcased on MasterChef last night. With apologies to the Chiko.
Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions
Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]
Gemba Launches “Feeling It” For Toyota – Celebrating 20 Years Of Partnership With The AFL
New campaign celebrates Toyota's 20-year association with the AFL. Fortuitously, no mention of the Echo or the Cavalier.
Visa Study: 73% Of Aussies Want Direct Control Over How Their Data Is Used By Brands & Governments
Study finds 73% of Aussies want direct control over their data. The other 27% presumably Optus customers.
Special Named Best Creative Agency In The World… Again (Howatson & Thinkerbell Also In The Running)
Exuberant choral version of Queen's 'We Are The Champions' emanating out of the Special offices following latest gong.
CNN Reporter Publicly Calls Out Boss Over Donald Trump Appearance
Much like aggressive tinea, an ill-advised tattoo decision or a needy ex, Donald Trump just will not f@ck off, will he?
Tesla To “Try A Little Advertising” In Major Shift For The Brand
Elon backs away from Tesla's anti-marketing strategy. Arguably brought about by his competitors' very pro-marketing one.
Coles Online Spotlights Rapid Delivery Via Smith St Campaign
As much as B&T loves a Coles home delivery, you do miss the 80s piped music that comes from any in-store experience.
“Absolute Assault On Being Female!” Adidas Becomes Latest Brand To Play With Trans Marketing, Gets Quickly Roasted!
Adidas seemingly misappropriating the look of the Chinese women's Olympic swim team from a few years back.
“It Was Easier To Find Skin-Bleaching Creams Than It Was To Find Makeup In My Shade In Supermarkets” – Nine Takes On Identity
B&T a keen regular at this week's Big Ideas Store. As is evident by our expansive notepad and mini Mentos collection.
The Connected Narrative Unveil Insights Into Rising Trends Of AI In Digital Marketing
Is AI the hot buzzword around your office but it's left you with not much to say? See this as the cheat sheet it is.
Meltwater Boosts Australian Growth With New Enterprise Suite
Meltwater unveils its new enterprise suite. The instruction manual apparently in no less than 14 different languages.
Google To End Third-Party Parties Cookies For 1% Of Users In Q1 2024
Much like ScoMo's political career and plant-based chicken, it appears the end of cookies might finally be happening.
Oh Snap! Former Meta Sales Exec Ellie Rogers Reappears At Snapchat
Further evidence as to why you shouldn't do a nude run at your own company farewell drinks comes this prodigal staffer.
TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ & ANZ Launch ‘Screen Savers’ Initiative To Protect Older Adults From Financial Scams
TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ and ANZ have launched a new initiative – “ANZ Screen Savers” – to help us keep our vulnerable loved ones safe from financial scams with the most adorable security advice. The initiative combines the one thing all grandparents want – pictures of their grandchildren – with advice they need – tips to […]
The Hallway Takes To Advertising Job Roles On Sandwich Bags
The Hallway takes innovative approach to the talent shortage. Meanwhile, 'appropriate salary' remains the frontrunner.
VMO Reveals New “Outdoor Done Differently” Brand Positioning On 20th Birthday
B&T a lucky attendee at VMO's 20th birthday last night. Only blighted by a small hammy tear from the dance floor today.
B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.
Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]
Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification
Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]
It’s Here! B&T’s Best Of The Best Top 10 Media Agency Bosses
You should see the state of B&T's cutting room floor for the names we had to cull from this Best of the Best list.
Last Call! Tickets Are Selling Out For Cannes In Cairns Presented by Pinterest!
Cannes In Cairns promises a top speaker line-up, fantastic networking and a free hotel bathrobe if you're a bit sneaky.
Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]
US State Becomes First To Issue Blanket TikTok Ban
The TikTok boycott has begun, as Xi Jinping threatens to make the yum cha trolley even slower in retaliation.
Edelman Strengthens Its Leadership Bench With Key Promotions
Excellent views and a superbly manicured majesty palm on show in latest news and press pics from the Edelman crew.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Travel Guides Get Messy In Rural NSW
The colder weather having absolutely no discernible affect on TV viewing numbers, as is clearly evident here.
“Wanted To Kill Him!” Police Officer Savagely Attacked By Angry Swarm Of Bees On Live TV
Unfortunately when it comes to gruesome animal attacks, the bee pales in significance to the croc, bear, lion or shark.
Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week
Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T: SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]
Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]
HT&E Is No More As It Rebrands To ARN
Here There & Everywhere rebrands to ARN. But, really, what were they thinking in the first place with that hideous name?
Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]
Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]
TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]