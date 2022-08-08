The Reload Group Names Marnie Whitten As Global Director Of Innovation

The Reload Group has announced a new global role for Marnie Whitten (lead image), who was elevated to the position of global director of innovation.

After 12 years at Reload, which has seen Whitten direct a number of key business units across the business, the promotion reflects the growth that Reload has seen across the world over the last five years.

“Marnie has been the driving force behind our service innovation for over a decade, and this role represents the scale and impact she has,” said Reload’s managing director Craig Somerville.

“We operate in a constantly evolving landscape, and no one is better equipped to translate that to our service offering than Marnie,” Somerville continued.

With borders reopened across many parts of the world, her role brings the best of digital practices to all Reload’s global teams across London, Manila and Brisbane.

“It’s an exciting time for our industry, with digital capability for brands having never been more important than it is today. I’m excited about ensuring we continue to bring world’s best practice to all of our 250 global clients,” said Whitten.

“Our roadmap for the next four years is ambitious, and will see us take an industry-leading position in how our clients leverage the digital economy. Brands have an opportunity to capitalise on that, and I’m looking forward to that journey.”

The Reload Group is a multinational group of agencies, consisting of award-winning Australian digital agency Reload Media and Europe’s most trusted agency for retail and eCommerce brands, Reload Digital. The group was acquired by the independent marketing network Hardie Grant Media earlier this year.