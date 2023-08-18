The Rather Odd Sport Of Curling Gets Celebrated In Epic Work For Sports Bet Firm

There’s plenty of politicians that would like to see the back of them but, for now, the sports betting companies remain one of the more daring and bigger spending of the categories.

Enter new work for UK betting company Bet365 that celebrates that very odd sport of curling that seems to trigger people’s sporting imagination every four years at the winter Olympics.

The spot starts with the game’s humble mop and stone and transforms into global mania that includes curling-themed tattoos to a curling-branded cereal named ‘Curlos’.

Rather than taking the piss out of the already very maligned sport, the ad’s creators, UK creative agency Drummond Central, said the spot showed that “any sport can have an amazing moment”.

Kevin Lynn, Drummond Central creative director, said: “We wanted every sport to feel as epic as the Premier League, National Football League, or National Hockey League.”

Chloe Shrubb, Bet365’s global head of brand marketing, added: “The in-play betting experience is something that Bet365 has and always will excel at. This campaign is all about ensuring that every moment in every sport contributes to that unique betting experience.

“The sentiment behind this campaign is essentially a reminder for everyone that Bet365 stands out from the crowd. It’s unique in so many ways and it’s absolutely ‘Never ordinary’.”

Watch it below: