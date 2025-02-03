“The Public Want This Done Before The Election”: Greens Offer Labor ‘Pragmatic’ Partial Gambling Advertising Ban Compromise

The Greens have offered to support a partial ban on gambling advertisements to reduce their prevalence on television, online, and during sports events. The move comes as the federal government delays its long-promised reforms amid resistance from the gambling, media, and sporting industries.

The Greens proposal is seen as a “pragmatic” step to break the political deadlock and address growing public concern over the influence of gambling advertisements on children and vulnerable communities.

The Albanese government initially signalled its intention to reform gambling advertising in response to a 2023 parliamentary inquiry chaired by the late Labor MP Peta Murphy. The inquiry had recommended the phased elimination of gambling ads across all platforms to combat the harms caused by excessive exposure.

However, the government has failed to act, reportedly shelving the reforms until after the federal election, which must be held by May 2025. Internal resistance from Labor backbenchers and lobbying by influential stakeholders—including betting firms, major sporting codes such as the AFL and NRL, and free-to-air television networks—has caused the government to stall its decision.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously described the volume of gambling ads during sports broadcasts as “untenable,” yet he has expressed concerns about the potential “unintended consequences” of sudden restrictions, particularly for industries reliant on advertising revenue.

The ABC is reporting that in a letter to Communications Minister Michelle Rowland Greens communications spokesperson Sarah Hanson-Young proposed a series of measures aimed at curbing gambling advertising without a complete ban. The letter suggests:

A ban on gambling ads one hour before and after sports broadcasts.

A cap of two gambling ads per hour during live sports events.

A prohibition of gambling ads on social media, in stadiums, and on players’ uniforms.

These measures reflect a plan previously considered by the Albanese government, but it has not progressed.

Hanson-Young described the compromise as a pathway to achieving at least partial reform. “I propose we could work together to pass at least some gambling reform measures and significantly curtail the harm caused by advertisements,” she wrote in the letter.

“Gambling ad reform is the unfinished business of this parliament,” Senator Hanson-Young told the ABC. “The public want this done before the election and the government should listen and act.

“We’re offering a pragmatic pathway here, and there is just enough time to get it done.”

The Greens plan to table their own bill in the Senate this week, which could be amended to reflect their partial ban proposal. With an election to be called between now and may, the next parliamentary sitting could well be the last before the federal election, making it likely this is the last opportunity to legislate reform during this term.

The Albanese government’s hesitation to legislate is likely a reflection of intense lobbying by media companies, sporting codes, and wagering firms. Stakeholders argue that restricting gambling advertisements would significantly harm their revenue streams.

The AFL and NRL, which receive substantial funding through sponsorship deals with bookmakers such as Sportsbet and Bet365, have been among the most vocal opponents of reform. Media companies, particularly free-to-air networks like Seven and Nine, also rely heavily on gambling advertising revenue to support their operations.

High-level meetings between Albanese and industry leaders have further delayed reform. In August 2023, the Prime Minister met with prominent figures, including AFL CEO Andrew Dillon, NRL Chairman Peter V’landys, and Seven Network CEO Jeff Howard, to discuss the financial implications of advertising restrictions. These meetings reportedly led to Labor’s decision to postpone legislation until after the election.

While federal reforms have stalled, the NSW Labor government has taken action, phasing out gambling ads across public transport networks. This initiative, set to be completed within 12 months, will see ads removed from trains, buses, and stations across the state.

With the election looming, the Greens are positioning themselves as willing collaborators. The question now is whether the Albanese government will seize the opportunity to legislate reforms or continue to defer action, leaving the issue unresolved until after the election.