The Power Of Integrated Growth: The Pistol Wraps Up It’s 2025 Financial Year

The Pistol has closed its 2025 financial year with client retention and new business growth, affirming its position as a full-service agency delivering measurable business outcomes through the integration of creative, media and technology.

Long-term partnerships remain the cornerstone of The Pistol’s success, with key clients including MARS, Liquor Legends, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Forty Winks, DECJUBA, Prime Super, and Totally Workwear all recommitting to the agency’s unique, outcomesfocused model.

New client wins have further expanded The Pistol’s footprint across local and international markets including global coffee specialists Jura, Bosch eBike Systems, Wear Group, a leading electrical wholesaler and UK outdoor retail leaders Cotswold Outdoor, Runner’s Need, and Snow + Rock—brands seeking a strategic partner to unify brand experience with scalable, data-driven media execution.

“At The Pistol, we believe in building long-term partnerships that balance creativity with commerciality,” said Jaime Nosworthy, CEO of The Pistol. “Our proprietary technology helps brands scale both paid and owned media while enhancing the integrated brand experience—turning fragmented activity into cohesive, measurable growth.”

The Pistol’s tech-led service model continues to empower clients to move with agility while maintaining strategic consistency. It’s a combination that drives deep brand engagement and real business impact.

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) director of marketing and sales, Dylan Stewart, highlighted the value of that partnership approach.

“For an organisation with as many campaigns in the market as the MSO, having a reliable partner who can react quickly to briefs, and proactively push our campaigns forward, is integral to our success. Clear, concise communication is at the centre of our working relationship, and it is a key reason that the MSO’s partnership with The Pistol has grown since we started working together in late 2019,” he said.

“There has been much change in our industry over the past five years, and having a consistent partner at our side has made navigating that change that little bit easier.”