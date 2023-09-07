The Pool Room With Tony Armstrong Is Back For Round Two

The iHeartPodcast Network Australia is thrilled to announce the return of the hit podcast The Pool Room with Tony Armstrong for a second season.

Hosted by the charismatic Tony Armstrong, this season promises to dive even deeper into quirky sports stories you’ve never heard before.

Building on the tremendous success of season one, The Pool Room with Tony Armstrong continues to captivate listeners. This season will cover stories like the surprising mystery of Phar Lap’s heart, the legend of Heather McKay the champion Aussie squash player who only lost twice in 20 years, and the celebratory wave which cost a racing legend a Formula 1 win.

Armstrong is no stranger to the world of sports and media. With his extensive background as a former athlete and broadcaster, he brings a unique perspective to each episode. His infectious enthusiasm and genuine curiosity ensure that every episode is a captivating and enlightening experience for listeners.

Armstrong said: “This is such a fun podcast, each week I get to sit down and share an unbelievable sports yarn, and the stories in this new season will not disappoint. Tune in, enjoy and then go share the story with your mates and wow them.”

Stephanie Coombes, ARN’s iHeart podcast network content director said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back The Pool Room with Tony Armstrong for its second season. Tony has a natural ability to connect with his audience and the podcast has resonated strongly with listeners. We can’t wait to see where Tony takes us in this exciting new season.”

Armstrong is one of the most in-demand broadcasters in the country right now and recently won his second TV Week Logie Award, taking home the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter off the back of his win last year for the Graham Kennedy Award for most popular new talent. A talented writer and creator Armstrong is the sports presenter on ABC News Breakfast and regularly appears on The Weekly with Charlie Pickering.

Armstrong grew up in rural NSW and is a proud Gamilaroi man. He was drafted straight out of school to the Adelaide Crows before moving to Sydney to play alongside his childhood hero, Adam Goodes. After two years with the Swans he transferred to Collingwood where he played out his AFL career.

In 2019 Armstrong became the first Indigenous person to call live action Aussie Rules on commercial radio. He also appeared on the Marngrook Footy Show and hosted football chat show Yokayi Footy, co-produced by the AFL and NITV.

As well as being a rising star in Australian sports media, he is currently developing a slate of television projects.

