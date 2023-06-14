The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA

Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has delivered strong results for its partnership with DECJUBA, driving significant year-on-year growth in revenue and transactions for the brand.

Within the first three months of its digital media partnership with DECJUBA, The Pistol’s performance-first approach helped the brand to achieve a 118 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed revenue from paid marketing activity, a 91 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed transactions from paid marketing activity, and a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed revenue from organic online traffic.

The results come on the back of a busy Q4 2022 for the brand, which officially launched its partnership with The Pistol in December last year, ahead of the bumper Christmas period.

The Pistol team brought its depth of digital and business expertise to DECJUBA’s online and in-store offering, initially consolidating all the brand’s digital media and search engine optimisation, which was previously spread across three agencies.

Delivering services across social media marketing, search engine marketing, and search engine and infrastructure optimisation, The Pistol then focused on enhancing the brand’s measurement approach to include the offline impact of online activity, optimising and automating product feed integrations to increase average order values (both online and in-store) and championing AI-led ad types, fuelled by the retailer’s strong first-party data.

The Pistol CEO, Jaime Nosworthy said the agency’s focus was on setting up DECJUBA for best-practice marketing from the ground up.

“From the beginning of our partnership, we established a performance-first approach to all activity, as we wanted to ensure we were targeting the right customers, at the right time, and maximising the brand’s media spend,” she said.

“Our focus in the initial phase of our partnership with DECJUBA was to ensure there was strong synergy between online and offline activity, particularly as customers eagerly returned to shopping in-store for Christmas 2022. We also wanted to maximise value-add for the business, making it easy for customers, both in-store and online, to add products to their order.

“The results speak for themselves – our strategy has significantly boosted revenue and transactions attributed to paid marketing spend, while also achieving robust audience targeting and media spend efficiencies across DECJUBA’s channels. We’re excited for the next phase of marketing for the DECJUBA business and will continue to focus on not only optimising the brand’s approach to media buying, but solving the issues that have long-impacted its media performance.”

DECUBJA, general manager, Customer Experience, Penelope Reidy said leveraging The Pistol’s depth of expertise across best-practice retail digital marketing had delivered outstanding results for the brand.

“Partnering with a new agency during our busiest sales period of the year was something we were nervous about, but it went incredibly smoothly and delivered amazing results,” Reidy said.

“The Pistol’s experience delivering best practice retail digital marketing solutions meant it was a no-brainer for us, and we saw the results immediately. Over a three-month period, we have seen incredible growth, both in-store and online, that have been attributed to our marketing activity. This has improved both the customer experience and our sales results.”