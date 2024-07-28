The Pistol Wins Marketing Strategy, Media, Creative & Web For NannyGranny

The Pistol will bring its strategic marketing and creative offering to NannyGranny as it seeks to boost its profile in the domestic market.

As part of the appointment, The Pistol – which has worked with NannyGranny since its launch – will expand its remit to partner with the business to manage its ongoing marketing strategy, media, creative, and web development.

NannyGranny was impressed with The Pistol’s proven results across its digital marketing, along with the agency’s track record for fuelling start-up businesses’ growth.

Nanny Grannies, dubbed “household CEOs”, are generally female retirees looking to keep busy and earn extra money. Many older Australian women, who have spent their lives caring for others in unpaid work, simply can’t afford to retire. Through NannyGranny, these highly skilled women can advertise their caregiving capabilities on the site and connect directly with families looking for support.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have had The Pistol team with us on our start-up journey. From day one, the team embraced the NannyGranny concept, sharing our passion for building a community of women – literally – supporting women. The Pistol has remained agile as our start-up needs evolved, and since launching the business in June, the team has flexed to offer dev support, web analytics, comms deployment, and growth planning,” said Paige Kilburn, NannyGranny co-founder.

“When we were looking for a marketing partner, we wanted someone whose ethos aligned with our own – and we’ve found that in The Pistol. Their reputation for taking fast-growing businesses to the next level is unmatched, and I look forward to continuing to work with the team as we grow NannyGranny”.

“From the outset, we were impressed by Paige and Warren Kilburn’s entrepreneurial spirit. Our passion is working with pioneering businesses – people who are pushing the needle in their chosen field – and NannyGranny is a prime example of an innovative disruptor in the tech space,” said Jaime Nosworthy, The Pistol CEO.

“Through NannyGranny, Paige and Warren have identified a key gap in the market for a network that matches time-poor families with an increasing number of women over 50, who want to find work for social fulfilment and extra income. We’re proud to be supporting a business that is dedicated to helping women, at all phases of their life, particularly older women who are at higher risk of falling into poor financial circumstances”.

“We’re excited to help take the NannyGranny business to the next level – because, let’s face it, we could all do with a NannyGranny in our lives!”

The NannyGranny appointment comes on the back of several new business wins for The Pistol, including fashion retailer Brandbank Group, iconic beverage brand Vitasoy, Australian travel company Riparide, and leading Australian fashion brand DECJUBA.

Since its inception, NannyGranny’s profile has continued to grow, particularly in Victoria, NSW, and Queensland. NannyGranny is already expanding beyond childcare to offer a range of additional services including housekeeping, elderly companionship, grocery shopping, and dog walking.

NannyGranny is a nationwide online network, connecting experienced caregivers, aka ‘Nanny Grannies’, with families and individuals, to help with much-needed household management. Nanny Grannies support busy families with childcare, meal preparation, school drop-off/pick-up – and everything in between, while also offering help for older people, those living alone, or those just in need of a hand with regular domestic tasks.

The appointment is effective immediately.