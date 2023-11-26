The Pistol Named As TikTok Agency Partner

Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has today been badged as a TikTok Agency Partner. It comes after the announcement that TikTok will expand the TikTok Marketing Partners Program with its new Agency category.

As a badged TikTok Agency Partner, The Pistol specialises in creating and optimising highly effective TikTok campaigns for its clients. With a demonstrated history of success on the platform, The Pistol is a trusted partner for its advertisers seeking to develop TikTok-centric campaign strategies to achieve their objectives.

“We are thrilled to have been named as a TikTok Agency Partner. Our clients consistently recognise the value that TikTok brings to their campaigns, as evidenced by their ongoing success on the platform. These recent platform expansions provide our clients with the opportunity to enhance and elevate their campaigns,

resulting in ongoing improved campaign performance,” said Jaime Nosworthy (lead image), The Pistol CEO.

“At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands and advertisers to develop engaging content and impactful campaigns that resonate with TikTok communities. We are excited to lean into the media and creative service model with agencies to provide brands with innovative solutions that continue to level up their TikTok campaigns,” said TikTok global head of marketing partnerships and industry education, Melissa Yang.

The Pistol provides integrated strategy, technology, creative, and best-practice media buying for its client partners. The agency also holds partnerships with other major platforms such as Google, Meta, Pinterest, Microsoft and Snapchat.

The Pistol’s recent success includes several new client wins, such as Riparide, Vitasoy and DECJUBA and substantial growth across the business – media billables grew year over year, primarily driven by increased investment from its clients across paid search, programmatic and TikTok