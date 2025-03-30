The Pistol Brews Winning Pitch For Swiss Coffee Machine Maker JURA, Securing Media Account

Full-service digital marketing agency The Pistol has been appointed to the media account for Swiss coffee machine maker JURA, following a competitive pitch process.

Under its new remit, The Pistol will manage paid media, including search, social media, programmatic and out-of-home, along with project-based creative for JURA Australia. The Pistol will also support the brand across its trade and retail partnerships.

“We really wanted a digital marketing partner with a deep understanding of data, strategy and insights and how they can be used to drive growth and revenue. The Pistol team immediately impressed us with their ability to understand the customer journey and the importance of brand positioning in market. Our partnership with The Pistol is a critical part of our overall growth strategy as we look to solidify and expand JURA’s Australian market share,” JURA Australia managing director, George Liakatos said.

“JURA’s vision for a long-term marketing partnership directly aligns with our business values. Now more than ever, brands have a strong awareness of the need to leverage measurement and insights to inform their digital marketing. We want to work with brands that are invested in providing a great customer journey and using connected commerce to offer a seamless path to purchase,” The Pistol CEO, Jamie Nosworthy added.

“JURA is committed to working closely with our team to grow not only their sales performance but their customer experience. Their passion for increased market share aligns with our goal of driving accelerated business growth for our clients”.

“We’re delighted to be working with the JURA Australia team. From the outset, it was clear there was strong synergy between our businesses, with a shared alignment of our goals. We’re committed to helping boost awareness of the JURA offering with Australian coffee lovers and working closely with the team on their growth ambitions,” The Pistol head of strategy Emilia Chambers said.

JURA has joined The Pistol’s client stable which includes DECJUBA, Vitasoy, Mars Petcare, The Brandbank Group, Prime Super, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Bosch eBikes.

The JURA appointment is effective immediately.

Starting with a range of electrical domestic appliances, JURA focused its energy on coffee in the 1980s, launching Switzerland’s first espresso/coffee machine. In the 1990s, the business expanded globally, introducing a range of modern coffee and espresso machines. Today, JURA coffee machines are available worldwide and are known for their simple operation, stunning design and high-quality coffee.