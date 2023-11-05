The Next Evolution For Ground Control Data & Marketing Evolution

Ground Control Data, a trans-Tasman provider of data-driven marketing solutions, and Marketing Evolution, a New York-based pioneer in generative marketing attribution, have announced a strategic partnership to launch people-based marketing attribution in Australia and New Zealand.

Marketing Evolution’s technology offers person-level omnichannel media analytics, using predictive intelligence to fill in the missing measurement gaps. This enables MMM-style holistic measurement and forecasting without historical data. Models update at the speed of data for ‘right time’ decisions at the most granular (e.g. creative) levels to provide more actionable media recommendations.

The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to provide clients with unparalleled insights into marketing measurement and attribution using a people-based lens. Together with a unique approach to brand tracking, Ground Control Data is equipping advertisers with the tools to truly understand not only how their brand is performing but quantify how media is shifting the needle on brand KPIs and also contributing to the bottom line. Marketing Evolution-powered planning and forecasting can uniquely use a combination of KPIs to optimise the different stages of the customer journey, with predictive accuracy surpassing 95 per cent.

“Marketing Evolution’s people-based solution delivers the breadth of Marketing Mix Modelling insights alongside the granular depth of multi-touch attribution, using generative AI to fill in the gaps from MMM and MTA approaches. Crucially, it offers unparalleled media insights for brand and sales KPIs, all in a single model that is super-fast to stand up and doesn’t need that COVID-tainted data from the last few years. This allows marketers and their media agencies to understand the impact of their strategies and make better optimisation decisions more quickly, saving money and improving results,” said Phil Zohrab, MD of Ground Control Data.

“With an increasingly complex buyer journey, it’s safe to say that MMM and MTA techniques can’t keep up. New tools are needed. We love that Ground Control Data already has an ecosystem of platforms and expertise to help clients attract and retain business and optimize their marketing. They have the know-how and progressive mindset to educate the marketing ecosystem about GenAI’s capabilities to address challenges with optimizing marketing investments in today’s dynamic environment. They are an ideal partner to help us take our innovative generative marketing attribution approach into APAC markets,” said Stephen Williams, CEO of Marketing Evolution.

The partnership between Ground Control Data and Marketing Evolution signifies a new chapter in marketing intelligence, one that combines the power of data and technology with the creativity of marketing.




