The Monkeys Wins Gerety Awards AUNZ Agency Of The Year

The Monkeys, Sydney is the Gerety Awards 2023 AUNZ agency of the year.

The Gerety Awards brings together an all-female jury to select the best in advertising from a powerful perspective, creating a benchmark that is relevant to the market reality, all while redefining the standard to which advertising has traditionally been held.

Ambassador Kim Pick, said: “The Monkeys’s stand out portfolio resonated with Gerety jurors and was a worthy winner. Work included the powerful Tuvalu ‘First Digital Nation’ campaign and ‘Equality: Our Final Frontier’ work for UN Women Australia, a mournfully thought-provoking animated film which puts into perspective the timeline to gender equality.

“Shout out to an impressive, insightful and articulate panel of jurors who brought robust discussion and fresh perspectives to the work in front of us. Some, who had previously not had the opportunity to represent on an international jury, added an invaluable and unique lens on a range of subjects – from calling out ableist language in one piece, to bringing first-hand experience as a female gamer to another. Creating a platform for this is just one reason the Gerety Awards continues to play an important role in the industry.”

The Monkeys were awarded for their portfolio cut entry that included the following spots:

The First Digital Nation, The Government of Tuvalu

Equality: Our Final Frontier, UN Women Australia

History is Calling, The Uluru Dialogue

The panel for Australia & New Zealand includes:

Kim Pick, ECD, VMLY&R New Zealand

Leah Morris, senior copywriter, R/GA

Nomfundo, Msomi, head of strategy, whiteGREY

Vikki Cheng, senior art director, FCB Aotearoa

The global shortlist, and all of the agency of the year and production company of the year by country winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.